The Get Around Ep 128 - Cody Inglis, MHSAA Assistant Director
By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

Michigan High School Althetic Association Assitant Director Cody Inglis has an update from the board rooms about the continuation and restarting of high school sports in Michigan. Inglis gives insight into what possible measures may need to be taken once they are given the OK to resume action.

THE PULSE

Professional, college and high school sports are starting to make moves to begin practices again. Which local team is the first to take the plunge?

INTERVIEW

Cody Inglis of the MHSAA discusses possible changes to sports (including switching seasons, games with no spectators, shortened seasons and more)due to coronavirus.

THE GOAT VOTE

The final has been decided. Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant. Tune in to find out who we vote for and why and join in on our Twitter @TCREsports

HALL OF FAME

Three new spring athletes headed to college to play sports enter the Hall of Fame.

TRIFECTA

What are you most excited for once things start to return to normal?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

