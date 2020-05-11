The Get Around Ep 126 — Nate Sneed, Glen Lake

 By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

Glen Lake’s new head football coach Nate Sneed joins us to chat about the Lakers’ future and his path to his dream job.

THE PULSE

Boyne City gets a new wrestling coach and we discuss the Sneed hire for Glen Lake. We also chat about changes to more MHSAA playoffs in multiple sports.

INTERVIEW

Nate Sneed, Glen Lake head football coach

BRACKET UPDATE 

We reveal the Elite 8 and give you our choices for the Final Four in our GOAT vote. Check out our Twitter @TCREsports for more info.

HALL OF FAME

We begin putting spring athletes who missed their season into the Hall of Fame. Tell us who should be next!

TRIFECTA

What was your favorite childhood game that you made up

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

