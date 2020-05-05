The Get Around Ep. 124 — Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints (Elk Rapids)
The Get Around gets an exclusive interview with Elk Rapids alumni and the third round pick for the New Orleans Saints, Adam Trautman. We also speak to Saints beat reporter Amie Just about Trautman’s selection and his future in the NFL.

THE PULSE

Glen Lake and the Northern Michigan Football Conference undergo some changes, listen to hear the big news.

INTERVIEW 1

Adam Trautman joins us from Dayton to talk about his future in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints as a tight end.

INTERVIEW 2

Amie Just joins from New Orleans to chat about Trautman’s future.

GOAT BRACKET

We update the sweet sixteen of our Vote for the GOAT on Twitter.

HALL OF FAME

Four students who are Big Ten bound are inducted.

TRIFECTA

Favorite hobbies as kids.

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

