The Get Around Ep. 121 — Charlie Douglass (Player of the Year), TC Central
By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

Our hockey Player of the Year Charlie Douglass from TC Central is a guest on The Get Around for a second time to chat about what is up next for the senior.

THE PULSE

We chat about the impact Bellaire football coach Brock Robinson had on the community prior to his unexpected passing on Friday.

We also break down the entire All-Region hockey team.

INTERVIEW

TC Central senior forward Charlie Douglass

WOULD YOU RATHER?

Join the guys in a fun game of Would You Rather? Find out who would like to sweat maple syrup or have spaghetti for hair.

HALL OF FAME

Three hockey players get inducted into the Hall of Fame....who will it be?

TRIFECTA

Best meal made under quarantine?

