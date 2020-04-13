The Get Around Ep. 121 — Charlie Douglass (Player of the Year), TC Central

Our hockey Player of the Year Charlie Douglass from TC Central is a guest on The Get Around for a second time to chat about what is up next for the senior.
THE PULSE
We chat about the impact Bellaire football coach Brock Robinson had on the community prior to his unexpected passing on Friday.
We also break down the entire All-Region hockey team.
INTERVIEW
TC Central senior forward Charlie Douglass
WOULD YOU RATHER?
Join the guys in a fun game of Would You Rather? Find out who would like to sweat maple syrup or have spaghetti for hair.
HALL OF FAME
Three hockey players get inducted into the Hall of Fame....who will it be?
TRIFECTA
Best meal made under quarantine?
