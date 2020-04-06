The Get Around Ep. 120 — Molly Anderson (Player of the Year), Cadillac
Cadillac's Molly Anderson, our 2019-2020 girls basketball Player of the Year, joins us over the phone to chat about her Big North Conference MVP season and how the Vikings plan to come back stronger next season.

THE PULSE

The MHSAA officially cancels all winter and spring sports....what does this mean for athletes and The Get Around?

INTERVIEW

Cadillac junior Molly Anderson

GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-REGION

We reveal all of the players who made the girls basketball All-Region team, from first to sixth team and beyond.

HALL OF FAME

Three new members are inducted retroactively.

TRIFECTA

What is your work from home space like?

