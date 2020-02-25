Getaround Logo 2-25-20
By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

TC Central's Elizabeth Saunders and Gaylord's Reagan Olli stop by The Get Around studio. They just placed in the state skiing finals.

THE PULSE

State skiing finals wrapup; a look ahead to the Central-West and TCSF-Charlevoix basketball games, with the inside scoop on some injury situations heading into these big games.

INTERVIEW

Gaylord senior Reagan Ollie becomes the first Blue Devils athlete to join The Get Around. TC Central's Elizabeth Saunders also talks skiing, as well as the app she developed.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

TC Central coach Doug Gle and Central Lake's Jasmine Hines get a shout out.

HALL OF FAME

Petoskey's Jimmy Flom, Gaylord's Reagan Olli and Bay Reps forward Kaleb Miller vie for spots in northern Michigan's most exclusive club.

TRIFECTA

If there was a combine for reporters, what would the drills consist of?

