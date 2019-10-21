The Get Around Ep. 98

Join The Get Around for a special preview into soccer regionals with Preston and Spencer Ball from Elk Rapids.
THE PULSE
We talk about Suttons Bay football and recap the big weekend at golf and tennis state finals for local teams.
INTERVIEW
Preston Ball and Spencer Ball, brothers who play for Elk Rapids soccer.
CONTENDERS/PRETENDERS
James and Harrison break down the four local soccer teams left and their chances of taking home a regional crown.
HALL OF FAME
A trio of TC St. Francis tennis players, TC West golfer Anci Dy and TC Central golfer Emlin Munch are nominated.
TRIFECTA
Will the XFL experiment work the second time around?
