The Get Around Ep. 99 - Bryce Opie and Lucas Mikesell, Suttons Bay

The Get Around has a full preview of every local playoff football game happening this weekend. Join us for a breakdown of all 14 matchups before districts and regionals begin!
THE PULSE
We breakdown each of the 14 local football teams who made the playoffs and let you know who has the best chance to make it far.
INTERVIEW
Suttons Bay senior football players Bryce Opie and Lucas Mikesell stop by to talk about their 9-0 season and their hopes for the playoffs.
RECAP
TC West soccer wins a regional title and several cross country teams came home with hardware following regionals at Benzie Central, find out who!
HALL OF FAME
Gaylord St. Mary's Brady Hunter, Petoskey's Cambrie Smith and TC West's Christian Boivin are nominated.
TRIFECTA
Best/Most creative Halloween costumes?
Join us for Episode 100 next week for our biggest show yet. We are giving away a Jimmy Johns party pack of subs, a six month subscription to the Record-Eagle and more! Tune in to find out how to win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.