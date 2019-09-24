The Get Around Ep. 94 - Ayden Mullin and Tyler Inthisone, Kingsley

PULSE
Full recap of TC St. Francis vs. Kingsley and the TC Patriot Game along with talk about volleyball.
BUY OR SELL
We play buy or sell on topics like TC West tennis, Suttons Bay football, Glen Lake vs. Kingsley and TC Central cross country.
INTERVIEW
Kingsley seniors Ayden Mullin and Tyler Inthisone stop by to chat about the Stags 26-7 win over St. Francis last week.
OUTSIDE THE AREA UPDATE
Find out which athletes are making waves in college
HALL OF FAME
Two Benzie Central runners, a Boyne City football player and a TC Central runner are nominated, who will get in?
TRIFECTA
Is Jim Harbaugh working for the University of Michigan?
