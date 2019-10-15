The Get Around Ep. 97

Join The Get Around for a great interview with golfers Ashley Lamb, of Petoskey, and Emlin Munch, of TC Central. The guys talk about Glen Lake vs. Kingsley surprises and preview the tennis and golf state finals.

PULSE

Reaction to Kingsley's 53-14 win over Glen Lake and previews for golf state finals, tennis state finals and Suttons Bay vs. Onekama football.

INTERVIEW

Ashley Lamb (Petoskey) and Emlin Munch (TCC).

HALL OF FAME

TC West's Anci Dy, Cadillac's Macy Brown, Joburg's Logan Finnerty and Kingsley's Owen Graves vie for a spot, who gets in?

TRIFECTA

If all but one sport was eliminated from the Earth, which would you choose to remain?

