The Get Around Ep. 93

Listen for all you need to know about this year's TC Patriot Game between cross-town rivals Traverse City West and Traverse City Central.

PULSE

Jake and Harrison chat about the three big rivalry games slated for Friday when TC West and TC Central, TC St. Francis and Kingsley, and Glen Lake and Frankfort face off.

INTERVIEW

TC West senior Aiden Griggs and TC Central senior Mitch Stachnik sit down together to talk about Friday's matchup.

HALL OF FAME

Kingsley's Ayden Mullin, Benzie Central's Hunter Jones and Gaylord St. Mary's Brady Hunter are nominated for a spot.

TRIFECTA

Wrapping up Red Wings Training Camp with the question of who will be 'the guy' out of the young talent we saw in Traverse City?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you