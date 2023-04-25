Another week. Another milestone. The Get Around celebrates its 250th episode with a mammoth show that is certainly worth a listen!
The Record-Eagle 2023 Boys Basketball Co-Players of the Year, Traverse City St. Francis' Wyatt Nausadis and Traverse City Central's Anthony Ribel, stop by the studio for a chat about everything basketball and anything else, including future plans and what it means to earn the PotY honor together.
We also reveal the winner of the March Logo Madness Challenge as voters chose between Traverse City Central, Glen Lake and the Kingsley Stags! We debate who has the best pizza between Chicago, New York and Detroit styles as well as our favorite pizza spots in Traverse City. We discuss the impending dissolution of the Lake Michigan Conference and the birth of the Northern Shores Conference. And we induct at least one athlete into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athlete of the Week!
Plus, we unveil some of the selections to the Record-Eagle's Boys and Girls All-Region Basketball Teams ahead of their full publication this weekend!
LISTEN NOW!
