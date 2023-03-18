THOMPSONVILLE — A dream come true. Magical.
That is how brothers Ryan and Ian Durand described the moment that is ahead of them as both will compete in the United States Biathlon National Championships in Casper, Wyoming, from March 24-26.
“We’ve been talking about the biathlon for about the last decade,” 20-year-old Ryan said. “It’s something that I never thought we’d actually end up doing together because we got out of the competition level and started working and working. To be able to do it again, it’s just amazing.”
Ryan competed in nationals two years ago, but Ian’s job as a paramedic and firefighter forced him to skip the event. Last year, Ryan was dealing with the aftereffects of a broken kneecap that kept him out of competition.
Now, everything is set for the Durand brothers to finally compete together.
“Usually, it’s so hard for siblings because they’re so separated, but I’m grateful that my brother and me are able to compete at a level together,” 24-year-old Ian said. “That’s super nice, and it’s fun to have a training partner, too.”
The two coaches at the Crystal Community Ski Club for the Crystal Nordic Ski Team are what program founder Beth Major calls the “Golden Ticket.”
“What they bring to the Nordic Team is a brand of magic and fun that has kids falling in love with the sport,” Major said.
Ryan will compete in the IBU Junior category, participating in two races over two days with the hopes of earning a spot on Team USA. Ian, an established Nordic skier who has participated in three biathlons, competes in the 22+ category in the sprint, pursuit and relay races.
“I have a long history of cross-country ski racing because I used to race nationally and internationally for about 10 years before I went into my career,” Ian said. “I’m looking forward to it because I’m just going to have an adventure with it. I’ll just see how I do and how I compare to everyone else across the nation. But it’s more excitement than anything.”
Ian said it has been fun training with his brother as they prepare for the adventure.
“We’ve been doing some skiing every day, and then we have a shooting range on our property to practice as much as we can,” Ian said. “But it’s been a little bit difficult with work and everything else going on in life.”
And Ryan admitted it was difficult getting back on skis after his injury. The broken knee, a result of sliding into the boards while playing hockey, resulted in 6-8 weeks of immobilization of his leg and then a 2-3 month recovery.
“This year, I’m trying to go back into it,” Ryan said. “I have been on skis since I was about 10 years old, so not having that sturdiness was definitely something new.”
Ryan has also been building up his stamina to compete this year. His biggest struggle two years ago was dealing with the elevation while trying to control his breathing and bring his heart rate down. At the last biathlon nationals, Ryan was trying to aim and shoot with a heart rate between 180-190 beats per minute.
“I’ve done a lot of work in saunas and ice baths mixed with a lot of cardio and strength training while working on slowing the breathing down and making the recovery process faster,” Ryan said.
Ian has been building his own biathlon rifle for competition because the cost to buy one is in the range of $5,000. He said it has been a process of “trial and error” as only two companies in Europe manufacture competition rifles and then mark up the price in the United States, which often deters some from getting into the sport.
“That stopped me and my brother from getting into the sport years ago,” Ian said. “I’ve built my own with all American parts, and I’m trying to find a cheaper option for people here who want to get into this.”
The CCSC has launched a fundraiser to support the Durands with a goal of raising $3,500 to help cover expenses and equipment. Those interested in donating can visit www.ccskiclub.org/durand. They have currently raised just over $1,000.
“The support is just awesome,” Ian said. “I grew up when the ski community was a lot smaller, and now it’s grown a lot bigger with that support that wants to help us and so many others move forward with skiing.”
