TRAVERSE CITY — The polished lanes of Lucky Jacks are just a hop, skip and a jump away for Brooke Smith.
Not literally, of course. But the 10-minute drive from Smith’s house to the house of pins means that the Traverse City Christian junior is there pretty much every day — rolling strikes, picking up spares and honing her craft.
The 2022 Record-Eagle Female Bowler of the Year started pursuing bowling as an athletic endeavor when she was in seventh grade and found out the Sabres had a bowling team.
“I was like, ‘That sounds like so much fun. Why didn’t anyone ever tell me about that before?’” Smith said.
Now, that wasn’t her first exposure to the game. Her father is an avid bowler, and Smith loved going to the lanes with him when she was a child.
“I guess I’ve really been bowling since I was little,” she said.
But Smith didn’t get serious about the sport until her seventh-grade year, and she practiced enough to make the high school team as an eighth-grader the following year.
Smith said she felt a lot of pressure to be good right away after Hunter Haldaman qualified for the state finals as an eighth-grader at TC Christian in 2017. Haldaman also made the state finals a junior and a senior, winning the state championship as a junior.
“I am a very, very competitive person,” Smith said. “When I took it up, I immediately knew that I had to work really hard at this if I wanted to get really good at it.”
And she has.
Smith has earned All-Conference and Dream Team honors all three years in the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference. As a junior, Smith rolled a high game of 222 and a high series of 287 with a 166 average and 11 conference wins.
Smith qualified for the state finals meet by finishing fifth in the regional tournament and made it to match play of the state championship bracket.
TC Christian head coach Andy Radtke said Smith worked tirelessly at improving her mechanics and became a consistent bowler in the big moments when the pressure was highest. Radtke said her biggest jump was in her mental approach to the game.
“She was consistently good and didn’t let bad breaks or mistakes influence her performance,” Radtke said. “She didn’t bowl a lot of eye-popping scores but had very few poor games. This is a huge jump in maturity over her younger seasons.”
Radtke also lauded Smith for her leadership and stepping into the void after the Sabres lost several seniors from last year’s state championship team.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how she continues to improve going into her senior season,” he said.
Smith said success on the lanes is all about having a “frame to frame” mentality, focusing on the pins on the lane now and not worrying about the pins missed in the past or the pins that need to be made in the future.
“I love the competitiveness of it,” Smith said. “I love being able to go head to head with somebody and else.”
The community surrounding the sport drives her love for the game as well.
“All of the people are super nice,” Smith said. “I’ve never met anyone who I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this person that I’m bowling.’”
Now, that doesn’t mean Smith doesn’t have her rivals or some bowlers she enjoys beating more than others. In fact, Smith said there were a couple of fellow bowlers that came to mind that certainly fit that bill.
Like she said, she is very competitive.
“Trust me, I definitely have those rivals,” Smith said. “But there’s also that aspect of when we’re not bowling against each other, we get along just fine. That’s the community I really like.”
While she will most likely be a part of that community for years to come, Smith has some goals for her senior year. Those include getting the attention of some colleges in hopes of obtaining a scholarship. Smith said she and Radtke will record videos of her on the lanes to put on college recruiting websites and social media.
She is also hoping for a repeat appearance in the state finals in her final year as a Sabre.
No matter what, Smith knows one thing for sure — she’ll always be at home on the lanes.
“Bowling is my life,” she said.
DREAM TEAM
Alyssa Maitland-Tanner — Traverse City West, Fr.
Maitland-Tanner was a force as a freshman for the Titans. She finished with GNHSBC highs in average (179) and series (430). She also rolled a game-high 232 and picked up 13 conference wins. She also placed 21st in the Division 1 singles regional tournament.
Jordan LaFleur — Traverse City West, So.
LaFleur rolled a 1,088 in the Division 1 singles regional tournament to finish seventh and qualify for the state finals as an individual. Although she didn’t make it to the match-play portion of the finals tournament, the sophomore Titan placed 26th. In the GNHSBC, LaFleur led with 15 wins and had a 167 average with a high game of 234 and a high series of 422.
Taylor Phillips — Traverse City West, So.
In her sophomore campaign, Phillips proved to be one of the most talented bowlers in the area. She finished 31st in the Division 1 regional, rolling a 948. In GNHSBC play, Phillips picked up a baker’s dozen wins and had a 175 average with a high game of 207 and a high series of 390.
Chloe Crick — Glen Lake, Jr.
Crick showed exactly what she is capable of in the state finals qualifying round, finishing second overall with a score of 1,195 to make it to the match-play championship bracket. Unfortunately, the junior Laker was upset and bowed out in the first round. In GNHSBC play, Crick picked up a dozen wins with a 157 average, a high game of 192 and a high series of 369.
Victoria McGeorge — Boyne City, Fr.
McGeorge was another fabulous freshman in the area. She finished second overall in the Northern Michigan Bowling Conference and placed seventh at the regional tournament to qualify for state. McGeorge advanced to the state championship match-play tournament where she lost a close set, 328-316. The Rambler set a personal best with a high game of 256 and an average of 169.7.
Ella Seelye — Boyne City, Jr.
Seelye got hot at the right time for the Ramblers, finishing eighth in the regional tournament to qualify for the state finals. The junior placed 11th in the Northern Michigan Bowling Conference and set a new personal best with a high game of 228. Her average was 140.4
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Bailee Backer, Traverse City West; Abigail Grubb, Traverse City West; Emma Hansen, Traverse City West; Abby Hill, Traverse City Central; Rylie Fitzgerald, Cadillac; Rebekah Burch, Traverse City Christian; Naomi Elenbaas, Traverse City Christian; Amelia Kish, Glen Lake; Ava Plamondon, Glen Lake; Kaia Beebe, Traverse City Christian; Alexis Howard, Gaylord; Camrey Walker, Petoskey; Paige Barkway, Grayling; Lauren Labute, Boyne City.
