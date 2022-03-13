BELLAIRE — Brady Hoogerhyde strikes an imposing figure when he steps onto the lanes.
That intensity, focus, drive and pure will to dominate whatever is in front of him is what set the Bellaire bowler on track for the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals bowling tournament, where he reached the quarterfinals as a junior.
Those same skills and that same mindset are what made Hoogerhyde the 2022 Record-Eagle Male Bowler of the Year.
“I have to get my mind into winning,” Hoogerhyde said. “I have to push myself every day at practice to get better and better, make my spare shots and keep hitting my mark consistently every time.”
Bellaire head coach Mike Smith saw the potential, talent and leadership qualities in Hoogerhyde right away. That was why, just a week into his tenure as head coach last season, Smith named Hoogerhyde a team captain as a sophomore.
Smith called Hoogerhyde and “great kid who comes from a great family.”
“Brady is the heart and soul of our program, and his success as an individual last year led to our team success this season,” Smith said. “He came within two matches of the state championship, and will have another crack at it next season.”
Aside from qualifying for the state finals tournament in back-to-back seasons, Hoogerhyde’s junior campaign was filled with accomplishments.
He had the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference Dream Team, became the first bowler in Bellaire history to advance to the match-play bracket at the state finals — making it to the Elite 8 — and he helped the Eagles to the program’s first regional championship and first state finals appearance. Over 54 games, Hoogerhyde finished with a 173 average, a high game of 222 and a high series of 411
“It’s an individual sport but also a team sport at the same time,” Hoogerhyde said. “I do it for the team, and I do it for myself because I like it so much.”
The southpaw began bowling with his dad when he was younger.
“We practiced all of the time, and my dad even comes to practice sometimes now and helps me out,” Hoogerhyde said. “And we’ll go out a couple nights and bowl against each other just for fun — but we’re always competitive. He’s been there since day one, and I really appreciate that.”
Hoogerhyde started off as a traditional one-handed bowler before switching in eighth grade to the two-handed approach that has become popular in recent years. The new tactic gives Hoogerhyde more power, more revolutions, more accuracy and more confidence.
Everything started to click, Hoogerhyde said, shortly after his state finals appearance as a sophomore. Now, Hoogerhyde said he feels like he is “getting better and better every year.”
“He’s a power bowler,” Smith said. “He just sits over that second arrow and plows right up the lane, gets to the pocket and kills the pins.”
Making the Elite 8 in the state finals as a junior was quite the accomplishment. But Hoogerhyde is coming back next year for more. His sights are set high. His eyes are on that top prize.
“Making it all the way to finals would be great,” he said. “That’s what I want.”
DREAM TEAM
Dylan Vermilyea — Cadillac, Sr.
Vermilyea capped his final year as a Viking with a strong showing in the state finals, finishing 16th in the qualifying round and making it to the match-play bracket tournament. The senior was one of the best in the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference, finishing with 11 wins, a 187 average, a high game of 227 and a high series of 440.
Cooper Phillips — Traverse City West, So.
Despite not cracking the top 10 at the regionals to make it to the state finals, Phillips was a force during the regular season. In GNHSBC play, the sophomore Titan led all bowlers with a 188 average and had a conference-high game of 247 with a high series of 438 while picking up 11.5 wins.
Keagan Klinglesmith — Traverse City West, Jr.
Klingslesmith, like his fellow Titan Cooper Phillips, might not have made it to the state finals after finishing 35th at the regional meet, but the junior proved himself to be an elite roller during the regular season. Klinglesmith had a 181 average with a high game of 244 and a GNHSBC-best series of 441.
Paco Hass — Tc Central, Sr.
Haas fell short of the state finals tournament as well, finishing 60th. But his accomplishments during the regular season, including 11 wins in the GNHSBC, a 174 average, a high game of 225 and a high series of 378 earned the Trojan a Dream Team selection in his senior campaign.
Luke Rasmussen — Tc Christian, So.
Rasmussen made great strides as a sophomore, doing well enough to finish second at the regional tournament and qualifying for the state finals tournament with a 1,104. The sophomore Sabre fell shy of the match-play state championship tournament, but he still showed great skill on the lanes with a high game of 277
Matthew Lopardo-Lovett — Bellaire, Jr.
The first-year bowler showed a quick knack for the game, helping the Eagles to their first regional championship in program history. The junior qualified for the individual state finals tournament in Division 4 and averaged a 176 over 16 games, including a 646 series during the team regional tournament.
Drew Coleman — Boyne City, Sr.
Coleman was an absolute beast during the Northern Michigan Bowling Conference season for the Ramblers. He set an area high with a 193.8 average and shot a high game of 276 and a high series of 479 in 18 conference games. Although he fell short of qualifying for states in the regional tournament, his regular-season accomplishments are Dream Team worthy.
Zach Piechan — Boyne City, Fr.
The freshman Rambler was fantastic for the Boyne City in the Division 3 regional tournament, rolling a 1,163 to finish fifth and qualify for the state finals tournament. Piechan fell short of the match-play championship tournament, but he still bowled great in the NMBC with a 182 average, a high game of 245 and a high series of 427 in 20 games.
Andrew Crandall — Boyne City, Sr.
The Ramblers’ other state finals individual qualifyier capped off a great bowling career with a solid season from beginning to end. Crandall placed ninth at the regional with a 1,132, but he also missed out on the match-playing tournament with a 41st-place finish. Crandall was great in the NMBC with a 170 average, a high game of 226 and a high series of 419 in 14 games.
Blake Root — Boyne City, Jr.
Root was just pins shy of qualifying as an individual for the Division 3 state tournament, placing 11th at the regionals. But the prolific bowler had a competitive streak that translated into success during the NMBC season, finishing with a 180.8 average, a high game of 245 and a high series of 427 in 20 games for the Ramblers.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Mike Cheadle, Boyne City; Parker Zeilinger, Gaylord; Kane Sacker, Gaylord; Nick Waldron, Petoskey; Naten Cruz, Petoskey; Camren Hulbert, Grayling; Carter Banton, Travrse City Central; Connor Putman, Cadillac; J.J. Hinstala, Traverse City Central; Tyler Stoessel, Traverse City Central; Dray Hewitt, Benzie Central; Turner Witkowski, Glen Lake; Drew Warsecke, Benzie Central; Calvin Kurtz, Elk Rapids.
