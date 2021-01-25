THOMPSONVILLE — Quincy Thayer’s pair of first-place finishes led Benzie Central’s boys to a victory in the Huskies’ own invitational.
Thayer took both the slalom and giant slalom Monday at Crystal Mountain to claim dual Benzie Invitational crowns.
Charlevoix’s Kate Klinger and Onekama’s Aada Tukianen won the girls races.
The Huskies won with a team score of 56, well ahead of runners-up Charlevoix and Onekama, who tied with 117 points, followed by Grand Rapids Christian (128), Caledonia (150), Glen Lake (167), Grayling (204) and Clare (217).
Grand Rapids Christian pulled out a win on the girls side, with 86 points, with Grayling placing second with 103, followed by Benzie (115), Caledonia (138), Glen Lake (161), Clare (177) and Onekama and Charlevoix tied with 178.
Boys slalom area top 6: 1. Thayer, BC; 2. Kylar Thomas, ONEK; 3. Seth Johnson, BC; 4. Jed Turcott, CHX; 6. Jack Herzog, CHX.
Boys giant slalom area top 6: 1. Thayer, BC; 2. Thomas, ONEK; 3. Turcott, CHX; 4. Kirk Beeman, BC; 5. Anthony Fisher, GRAY; 6. Jaiden Thompson, GL.
Girls slalom area top 6: 1. Klinger, CHX; 2. Marhle Siddall, GL; 3. Michayla Bell, ONEK; 4. Elle Wagner, GRAY; 5. Ella Gaylord, BC; 6. Nellie Olson, GRAY.
Girls giant slalom area top 6: 1. Tukianen, ONEK; 2. Klinger, CHX; 3. Bell, ONEK.
TC Central sweeps
BNC meet at Schuss
Boys team scores: 1. TC Central 42; 2. Petoskey 67; 3. TC West 71; 4. Gaylord 133; 5. Cadillac 142.
Boys slalom top 6: 1. Anders McCarthy, PET; 2. Max Werner, TCC; 3. Will Goelz, PET; 4. Michael Booher, TCC; 5. Will Russell, TCC; 6. Andi Hill, TCW.
Boys giant slalom top 6: 1. Aiden Lewandowski, TCW; 2. Wyatt Mattson, PET; 3. Gus Dutmers, TCC; 4. Russell, TCC; 5. Goelz, PET; 6. Booher, TCC.
Girls team scores: 1. TC Central 43; 2. TC West 87; 3. Petoskey 88; 4. Cadillac 100; 5. Gaylord (no team score).
Girls slalom top 6: 1. Lauren Rothman, PET; 2. Elle Craven, TCC; 3. Charlie Schultz, TCW; 4. Lila Warren, TCW; 5. Avery Meyer, CAD; 6. Maddy Cox, TCC.
Girls giant slalom top 6: 1. Craven, TCC; 2. Sarah Beattie, TCC; 3. Rothman, PET; 4. Cassidy Whitener, PET; 5. Meyer, CAD; 6. Lily Kuberski, TCC.