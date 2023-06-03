HOLLAND — State finals action for varsity girls tennis hit the courts across all four divisions Friday, stretching from Holland and Ann Arbor to Midland and Kalamazoo.
Traverse City Central came in on a record streak of 41 consecutive appearances in the state championship finals brackets, but the Trojans won’t be vying for a team state title on Saturday at Hope College and Holland Christian High School as they finished Friday with seven points and tied for ninth place.
Isabella Fochtman and Natalie Bourdo rode a first-round bye into a second-round win against Northville, 6-4 and 7-5, in one-doubles. The quarterfinals were, unfortunately, a different story for the duo as the Trojans lost to Troy, 6-2 and 6-1.
Aili Brockmiller and Wren Walker won their first-round battle against Ann Arbor Skyline in two-doubles by a 6-0, 6-1 decision. But the twosome lost to Troy in straight sets after a close first game, 7-5 and 6-1.
Carly Galsterer and Audrey Parker also won their round-one match in three-doubles, beating Rochester Hills Stoney Creek by a 6-1, 6-2 final. But they lost in round two as well, falling to top-seeded Ann Arbor Pioneer, 6-1 and 6-3.
At four-doubles, Annie Goldkuhle and Kathryn Wade knocked off Stoney Creek 6-1 and 6-2. They battled Novi in round two, and that spelled the end of their season with a 6-0, 6-1 loss.
One of the bigger surprises of day one was the first-round elimination of reigning Record-Eagle Girls Tennis Player of the Year, Phoebe Walker. The TC Central Trojan lost 6-0, 6-0 to Kalamazoo Central’s Daniella Richardson in the one-singles flight.
In two-singles, Central’s Alexis Smith made it out of the first round with an impressive 6-0, 6-1 win over Dearborn’s Jenna Asfour. But Smith fell in round two to fifth-seeded Erika Sauld of Ann Arbor Skyline in a close 6-4, 6-3 final.
The three-singles bracket also saw a Trojan sent home in the first round as Kiera Wesley lost 6-0, 6-0 to Jenison’s Addie Cummings. Abby Pfannenstiel suffered the same fate, losing to Rockford’s Maya Clark 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.
Elks, Glads, Rams compete in first day of Division 4 finals
KALAMAZOO — Co-regional champions Elk Rapids and Traverse City St. Francis along with fellow Lake Michigan Conference member Harbor Springs made the trip down to Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University for the Division 4 state finals.
St. Francis sits third overall with 15 points behind Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard’s 17 and Ann Arbor Greenhills’ 24. Elk Rapids collected nine points, and Harbor Springs tallied six.
In one-singles, No. 4 seed Ayva Johnstone of Elk Rapids earned a first-round bye and then bested Durand’s Emma Warren, 6-1 and 6-2, in the second round before losing to NorthPointe’s Jadyn Jones in three sets, 2-6, 6-0 and 1-6.
St. Francis’ Mary Chittle was bounced in the first round, losing to Warren Regina’s Cienna Maristela, 6-1 and 7-5. Harbor Springs’ Taylor Dickinson won her first-round matchup, defeating Buchanan’s Olivia Paturalski by a 6-0, 6-2 final. She battled the No. 3 seed, Jackson Lumen Christi’s Maggie Page, in the second round and lost 6-4, 6-1.
At two-singles, St. Francis’ Mary-Kate Ansley, the No. 3 seed, punched her ticket to Saturday. She took on Hemlock’s Carly Siler in the second round and won 6-0, 6-1. Ansley then knocked off NorthPointe’s Margaret Rudolph 6-0, 6-2. She’ll battle the two-seed, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel’s Vivian Heegan in the state semifinals Saturday.
Harbor Springs’ Quinn Cassidy won her first round match over Lansing Catholic’s Mariana Prieto, 6-1 and 6-0. She took on fifth-seeded Amelia Verbrugge from Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the second round and lost 6-0, 6-2. Elk Rapids’ Kelly Minidis lost her first match of the day, falling to Brandywine’s Mari Allen 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.
In the three-singles bracket, St. Francis’ Ava Pomaranski, the fourth seed, took on Frankenmuth’s Shivani Manyam in the second round and won without dropping a point, 6-0 and 6-0. But Pomaranski lost in the quarters to Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Lily David, 6-3 and 6-2.
Elk Rapids’ Morgan Bergquist, the No. 3 seed, squared off against Saginaw Nouvel’s Lexi Kuligowski in round two and won 6-3, 7-6(5) before falling to Lumen Christi’s Genevieve Brawner 6-4, 6-1. Harbor Springs’ Larkin Knapp won her first-round match against Lansing Catholic’s Abby Frank, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-1 and then lost to Father Gabriel’s Kenna Trost, 6-0 and 6-1.
St. Francis’ Audrey Lee came in as the top seed in the four-singles championship bracket. The Gladiator went head to head with Wixom’s Brynn Mistry in the second round and won 6-1, 6-4. Lee then knocked off Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Bradford in the quarterfinals by a 6-0, 6-3 final to advance to Saturday’s action and the semis.
Elk Rapids’ Jazmine King lost in the first round to Nouvel’s Ashley McDonald, 6-3, 2-6 and 4-6. But Harbor Springs’ Maja Thompson won in the first round over Hemlock’s Anna Numberg by a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 final before falling to Catholic Central’s Isabel Krueger, 6-2 and 6-1.
In one-doubles action, St. Francis’ Lily Lurvey and Caroline Knox battled Catholic Central in the second round and won 6-1, 6-1 before falling in the quarters to Ann Arbor Greenhills, 6-0 and 6-1. Elk Rapids’ Chloe Taylor and Caroline Best squared off against Brooklyn Columbia Central in round one and won 6-0, 6-1. But the duo lost 6-0 and 6-1 to West Catholic in round two. Harbor Springs’ Stella Vranes and Charlotte Westbrook lost in the first round to NorthPointe by a 6-2, 7-5 final.
At two-doubles, the fifth-seeded Elk Rapids team of Ryleigh and Haleigh Yocom took on Father Gabriel in round two and prevailed 7-5, 6-0 before losing to West Catholic by a 6-0, 6-3 final. St. Francis’ Lizzie Frederick and Abby Corpus won in the first round over Warren Regina, 6-3 and 6-1. They took on NorthPointe in round two and lost 7-6(3) and 6-2. Harbor Springs’ Quinn VanTol and Gabby Cesario faced Frankenmuth in round one and won 7-6(8), 6-2 before falling in round two to Greenhills, 6-0 and 6-0.
In the three-doubles bracket, the No. 5 seed and Elk Rapids’ sister duo of Jaida Schulte and Brynne Schulte battled Ovid-Elsie in round two and came out on top, 6-2 and 6-0. But the sisters fell in the quarterfinals to NorthPointe, 6-1 and 6-2. Sitting in the sixth seed was St. Francis Elly March and Alyssa Corpus, who faced Nouvel in the second round and won by a 6-3, 6-2 final. But they also lost in the quarters, falling to Wixom 6-0, 6-2. Harbor Springs Katey Buchanan and Claire Miller faced off against Grand Rapids West Catholic in round two and ended their season with a 6-1, 6-2 loss.
Elk Rapids’ Portia Beebe and Tessa Nico came in as the three seed in four-doubles and were upset in the second round after a first-round bye, losing to Father Gabriel, 6-2 and 6-0. St. Francis’ Maggie Puetz and Katrina Lee took on Nouvel in the second round and prevailed 7-6(7) and 6-1. They faced Greenhills in the quarterfinals and lost 6-2, 6-3. Harbor Springs’ Beatrice Krieger and Elliott Baetens won their first-round match against University Liggett, 6-2, and 6-1. They went head to head with West Catholic in round two and lost 6-4, 7-5.
Action continues Saturday across the state with semifinal play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.