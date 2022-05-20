TRAVERSE CITY — What a day it was for Elk Rapids.
The seventh-ranked Elks accomplished Thursday what no other varsity girls tennis team had done in program history. They won a regional title.
Elk Rapids accomplished the feat in convincing fashion, winning six of the eight flight championships en route to the program’s second-ever appearance in the state championship. The only individual regional titles the Elks didn’t claim were in 2-doubles, in which they lost in the finals, and 4-doubles, in which they lost in the semifinals.
The Elks’ first state finals berth wasn’t too long ago, just last season after Keith Schulte took over as head coach.
“The girls are beyond ecstatic,” Schulte said. “When you’d look up at the banners in the gym and see all kinds of regional championships, you’d think, ‘Dang, there’s nothing for girls tennis.’ Now there is. That’s kind of cool. They got to put their mark on the school.”
The Division 4 regional meet held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School on Thursday featured the host Gladiators and champion Elks as well as Boyne City, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Grayling, Harbor Springs, Manistee and Traverse City Christian. St. Francis finished in the runner-up slot, punching the perennial state contender’s ticket to the championships.
Harbor Springs did just enough to earn the necessary 18 points to qualify for state, coming back from down 6-2 in a win-or-go-home tiebreaking third-set point against Elk Rapids in 2-doubles to clinch a state-finals berth. Tied with Elk Rapids 6-6, sisters Keely and Larkin Knapp scored six consecutive points in the tiebreak to win the final set 7-6 (8-6) and get the Rams to 18 points.
“It was one of the most dramatic finishes I had ever seen,” St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard said. “Both teams were cheering so loud between every point. It was awesome.”
As the Elks, Glads and Rams march on, Schulte said the biggest thing that led to his team’s success in 2022 was the commitment.
“The girls bought in,” Schulte said. “They did everything I asked them to do. They show up. They practice. They work. When you have a group that does that and wants to get better, it changes everything pretty fast.”
Schulte wasn’t necessarily surprised by how well his players performed, but he was proud of them for winning flights in which they were not the top seed.
“We broke seeds and won some matches we weren’t supposed to,” Schulte said. “I try to work with the girls on the mental side of the game and the psychology of the sport. We had four matches where we dropped the first set and then came back and won the next two. That’s pretty awesome. That’s a mindset and culture thing. It just makes me smile.”
Schulte said that comes down to something rather simple — finding a way to win.
“They did,” Schulte said. “Kudos to the girls for finding a way.”
The Elks, Gladiators, Rams and several other teams from Thursday’s regional return to St. Elizabeth on Monday for the Lake Michigan Conference championship meet. Schulte would like to win that, too.
“The first thing is to make sure it wasn’t a fluke,” Schulte said. “We have to finish that, and then going down to states is going to be tough. Our mantra is going to be, ‘Earn it.’ You’re going to have to show up and compete against good tennis players that have earned the right to be there.”
St. Francis has often earned the right to be there, and Fosgard said he was happy just to make it this year. Fosgard knew going into Thursday that it was going to be a challenge against the state-ranked Elks.
“They beat us earlier in the season,” Fosgard said of Elk Rapids. “It would have been tough to beat them, but I was happy with our girls’ performance. Our goal this year was to make it to state, and we met that goal today. Elk Rapids has a strong team, and they brought the energy today.”
St. Francis picked up 18 points pretty early in the day, but Fosgard said it was still a weight off his shoulders when they crossed the threshold.
“Everybody’s going, and that’s a huge relief for myself and the team,” he said. “There’s always a lot of pressure to make it to states, especially for us since we make it every year. This year, it was tough, but I’m very proud of the team. We’ve got some new players who just competed and did awesome.”
Team Scores: Elk Rapids 29; Traverse City St. Francis 23; Harbor Springs 18; Charlevoix 12; Grayling 6; Boyne City 5; East Jordan 3; Traverse City Christian 0; Manistee 0.
Flight Champions: 1S — Ayva Johnstone (ER) def. Mary Chittle (SF) 6-0, 7-6(2); 2S — Ella Croftchik (ER) def. Quinn Cassidy (HS) 6-1, 6-1; 3S — Anneka Croftchik (ER) def. Ava Pomaranski (SF) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; 4S — Lily Brown (ER) def. Audrey Lee (SF) 6-4, 6-3; 1D — Caroline Ducharme/Morgan Bergquist (ER) def. Lurvey/David 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; 2D — Keely Knapp/Larkin Knapp (HS) def. Acker/Schulte (ER) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6); 3D — Kelly Minidis/Portia Beebe (ER) def. Piche/Elshaw (SF) 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3; 4D — Lizzie Frederick/Caroline Knox (SF) def. Westbrook/Cesario (HS) 6-2, 6-3.
DIVISION 1 REGIONAL at MIDLAND DOW
Trojans take 2nd, qualify for state championships for 40th straight year
MIDLAND — Back again and it still feels so good.
For the 40th year in a row, the Trojans of Traverse City Central will be sending a team to the varsity girls tennis state championships.
Central finished second in the Division 1 regional meet to eighth-ranked Midland Dow. The Trojans scored 23 points, just three back of Dow’s 26. Grand Blanc will also represent in the D1 state finals in Kalamazoo on June 2-3, collecting the necessary 18 points to qualify for the championships. Traverse City West’s season ends after the Titans won four points to finish in seventh place.
The Trojans’ doubles team swept the four flights with Kerri Berkey and Isabella Fochtman beating Dow in the finals to win 1-doubles, Natalie Bourdo and Carly Galsterer also defeating Dow in the 2-doubles championship, Sophia Hagerty and Wren Walker topping Grand Blanc in 3-doubles, and Zoe Galan and Audrey Parker taking down Dow in the 4-doubles finals.
Alexis Smith had a win over Davison in 2-singles. Maria Linck was runner up in 3-singles, defeating Okemos and the No. 2 seed Grand Blanc. She lost in the finals to Dow. Aili Brockmiller had a win over Okemos in 4-singles.
West head coach Kyle Warner said that despite the adversity the Titans faced this season, he felt they had a great season and was proud of their play. An injury to West’s top player, Caitlin Siles, forced a replacement at 1-doubles and two flights were defaulted because of positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Traverse City West results: 1S — Ashley Bheeler lost to Meara King (Davison) 0-6, 1-6; 2S — Anna Childs lost by default; 3S — Ellie Gruber def. Suji Sathishkumar (Grand Ledge) 6-3,6-4, lost to Claire Earley (Dow) 0-6, 0-6; 4S — Anna Elmquest def. Lucy Acero (Holt) 6-3, 6-2, lost to Riley Johnston (Grand Blanc) 1-6, 4-6; 1D — Hailey Siles/Makenna Ebling lost to Jyothika Kalatturu/Yasmin Booncharoen-Jelassi (Okemos) 3-6, 06; 2D — Wave Spence/Sara Elliot lost by default; 3D — Capri Hathaway/Calli Hathaway def. Mackenzie Tompkins/Alivea Wolcott (Saginaw Heritage) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, lost to Kailey Duetsch/Alison Witham (Grand Blanc) 3-6, 1-6; 4D — Anna Sperry/Alexa Ngyen def. Amadea Raetsch/Joy Schmitt (Holt) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, lost to Alexandra Short/Allison Jarema (Okemos) 1-6, 3-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.