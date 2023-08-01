WOLVERINE — What a day of golf it was at the Bob Lober Championships at Grand Traverse Resort on Monday as many traveled from all over the country to compete.
Golfers from high school and college levels came away as champions on Monday. Grand Valley State product Murphy Kehoe, came away with the first-place title for the boys college level after shooting a 139. TCJGA Female College Player of the Year Sophia Florek snatched first place for the girls after posting a 154.
Saginaw Valley State product Shea Harmeson placed second after shooting 146 and was named the TCJGA Mens College Player of the Year.
The tour boys group was split into two — A and B. The two groups only played 18 holes of golf.
Jason Parrish placed first for the tour boys flight “A” after shooting an 83, and for flight “B’ Landen Windbacher placed first after shooting an 89.
Donovan Payne placed second in the A flight after shooting a 85, and Charlie Wing finished second in the B flight after shooting an 89.
For the elite boys, Jacob Florek finished first after shooting 148. Madison Allen placed first for the elite girls after shooting 166. Her sister, Ryleigh Allen, was named TCJGA Elite Girls Player of the Year after her second-place performance, shooting a 167.
