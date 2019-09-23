Week 3 MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Super 10 Boys (school - division)

1. Brighton - D1

2. Romeo - D1

3. Dexter - D1

4. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1

5. Fremont - D2

6. Clarkston - D1

7. Traverse City Central - D1

8. Otsego - D2

9. Salem - D1

10. Hartland - D1

Super 10 Girls (school - division)

1. East Grand Rapids - D2

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

3. Traverse City Central - D1

4. Salem - D1

5. Petoskey - D2

6. Northville - D1

7. Hart - D3

8. Saline - D1

9. Frankenmuth - D2

10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - D2

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton 

2. Romeo 

3. Dexter 

4. Ann Arbor Skyline 

5. Clarkston 

6. Ann Arbor Pioneer 

7. Salem 

8. Saline 

9. Hartland 

10. Traverse City Central 

11. Northville 

12. Pinckney 

13. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 

14. Caledonia 

15. Ann Arbor Huron 

H.M. Grandville 

H.M. Milford 

H.M. Hudsonville 

H.M. Port Huron Northern 

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer 

2. Traverse City Central 

3. Northville 

4. Saline 

5. Salem 

6. Holland West Ottawa 

7. Brighton 

8. Plymouth 

9. Caledonia 

10. Temperance Bedford 

11. Troy 

12. Rockford 

13. Romeo 

14. DeWitt 

15. Bay City Western 

H.M. Fenton 

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Fremont 

2. Otsego 

3. Grand Rapids Christian 

4. St Johns 

5. Haslett 

6. Chelsea 

7. Dearborn Divine Child 

8. Sparta 

9. Yale 

10. East Grand Rapids 

11. Allendale 

12. Flint Powers Catholic 

13. St Clair 

14. Lansing Catholic 

15. Ada Forest Hills Eastern 

H.M. Adrian 

LP Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids 

2. Petoskey 

3. Frankenmuth 

4. Grand Rapids Christian 

5. Cadillac

6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. Dearborn Divine Child 

8. Spring Lake

9. Plainwell

10. St Johns

10. Otsego 

12. Flint Powers Catholic 

13. Warren Regina 

14. Tecumseh 

15. Allendale 

H.M. Mason 

H.M. Lansing Catholic 

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Hanover Horton

2. Pewamo Westphalia 

3. Grandville Calvin Christian 

4. Saugatuck 

5. Charlevoix

6. Traverse City St Francis 

7. Hart 

8. Benzie Central 

9. St Louis 

10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 

11. Shepherd 

12. Harbor Springs 

13. Leslie 

14. Bloomingdale 

15. Caro 

H.M. Montrose 

H.M. Potterville 

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart 

2. Shepherd 

3. Benzie Central 

4. Pewamo Westphalia 

5. Clare 

6. Grandville Calvin Christian 

7. Ithaca 

8. McBain 

9. Traverse City St Francis 

10. Charlevoix 

10. Boyne City 

12. St Louis 

13. Harbor Springs 

14. Roscommon 

15. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 

H.M. Kent City 

H.M. Saugatuck 

H.M. Stockbridge

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge 

2. East Jordan 

3. Unionville Sebewaing 

4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 

5. Concord 

6. Carson City Crystal 

7. Wyoming Potter's House Christian 

8. Petoskey St Michael Academy 

9. Mayville 

10. Morrice 

11. Saranac 

12. Mason County Eastern 

13. Webberville 

14. Hillsdale Academy 

15. Dansville 

H.M. Blanchard Montabella 

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian 

3. Hillsdale Academy 

4. Hudson

5. Bridgman 

6. Fowler 

7. Kalamazoo Christian 

8. Carson City Crystal 

9. Pittsford 

10. East Jordan 

10. Harbor Beach 

12. Ellsworth 

13. Allen Park Cabrini 

14. Battle Creek St Philip 

15. Eau Claire 

H.M. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 

H.M. Clarkston Everest Collegiate 

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you