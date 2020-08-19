TRAVERSE CITY — Players, coaches and athletic directors across the state still sit in limbo while awaiting an official decision from the Michigan High School Athletic Association regarding volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving competitions this fall.
The MHSAA Executive Board and Representative Council met Wednesday afternoon, going into recess following several hours of deliberations, and held off any announcement until they reconvene Thursday.
"Our entire team has just continued to move forward like business as usual," said Traverse City Central boys soccer coach Mark Fiegel, whose team is slated to host a tournament Saturday. "I can tell you that I have never had a team work as hard as this one in the offseason.
"I can tell everyone is very anxious to get on the field."
The entire state collectively holds its breath after the postponement of high school football took place last Friday. The overwhelming hope is that football is the only sport to get pushed back completely until the spring.
"If I think with my heart, I think we are going to play," Fiegel said. "If I think with my head, I am not sure how we will be able to."
Teams across Michigan already adopted the MHSAA social distancing guidelines and have had relative success keeping COVID-19 out of high school sports. Parents and athletes alike clamor for the return to sports, but the answer is still unclear for many.
Football was postponed, but practices have been allowed through Wednesday, another resolution that is to be addressed with Thursday's upcoming announcement.
Kingsley volleyball coach Dave Hall just hopes that in the event the season is postponed or canceled, he and his team can still meet and practice like normal.
"If they do cancel tomorrow, we have no idea what kind of restrictions there will be," Hall said. "The biggest question is if we will still be able to work with kids and keep them involved. That is very important for them."
Hall said he has yet to even hold tryouts or make any cuts from his varsity program without official MHSAA word on the season, in fear that he may burn bridges that would be beneficial should the season be moved to spring.
Hall had several other concerns surrounding the announcement set to take place less than 24 hours before the first competitions in these sports can begin. The Stags already canceled their trip to Saginaw for their season-opening tournament Saturday, moving their first possible contest to a Monday quad at Traverse City Central.
Hall fears what may happen if the season is canceled completely, leaving girls out to dry on an entire season of volleyball.
"If we cancel, these kids are going to play anyways," Hall said. "They are going to find a way to play and it could even be with kids from all over. Even if its not high school, if they want to play they will find a way. I would rather them just play with us where we can keep them safe and monitor them."
Representative Council member and Bear Lake athletic director Karen Leinaar said there was still much to discuss among the council and executive board, although she was unable to comment on any resolutions while the meeting was in recess.
Athletic directors across northern Michigan scrambled to get events set up for opening weekend, regardless of the decision made Thursday. TC Central is set to host a four-team, round-robin event Saturday morning at Keystone Soccer Complex, and Benzie Central has already laid out extensive plans on how to make the Pete Moss Invite happen this Friday and Saturday.
"Being that the Pete Moss Invite is the first big invite this year, everybody will be watching," said Benzie interim athletic director Eli Harris.
Harris said he spent a considerable amount of time trying to organize the Pete Moss Invite, which will feature 17 teams arriving and running at different times over a two-day span. Athletic directors, coaches and players seem to be on board with doing literally anything it takes in order to be on the playing field this fall.
"The guys are chomping at the bit. It has been hard being cooped up all spring and summer," Fiegel said. "A number of them said once we returned to practice, it was like a return to normalcy for them."
For many, just being at practice is enough. But there are still many questions left unanswered. Those answers come Thursday.
