TRAVERSE CITY — Dominic Carter wanted a shot at Glen Lake.
He’s taking a shot at Ave Maria instead.
Carter said he couldn’t let the virus-canceled shot at a district championship end up as his last basketball game.
“I just love the sport so much,” Carter said. “Then once the season ended because of COVID and I played my last game without even knowing it, I didn’t want my career to end that way.”
The 6-foot-4 Traverse City St. Francis center will play in Florida at NAIA Ave Maria University next season.
Carter didn’t get to play in the Gladiators’ 2019 district win over the Lakers.
“It would have been a good game,” Carter said, despite a possible matchup in the post against one of northern Michigan’s most imposing players in 6-foot-7 Reece Hazelton. “I would have liked that challenge, but it probably would have been Aidan (Bramer) on Hazelton.
“Glen Lake-St. Francis, I’ve watched that matchup since sixth grade when I came to St. Francis.”
Carter served as a backup center as a junior, playing sparingly in the frontcourt behind Bramer, Patrick Mackey, Luke Kleinrichert and Andrew Gerling.
Then an offseason of hard work — sometimes almost too much, according to head coach Sean Finnegan — led to Carter putting on 15-20 pounds of bulk and zeroing in his mid-range jumper than made him an effective weapon in the middle.
“He earned it,” Finnegan said. “It wasn’t given to him. He put in the work. He was sneaking into the weight room, even when he wasn’t supposed to.”
Carter won team’s Most Improved Player award, averaging 6 points a game, a team-high 8 rebounds and a block per game.
Not playing much as a junior drove the player who was home-schooled prior to enrolling at St. Francis in sixth grade, and he responded by earning honorable mention all-Lake Michigan Conference as a senior.
“He pleasantly surprised us all year,” Finnegan said. “He was very consistent and we knew exactly what we were going to get every day. He played like a captain that was returning from the season before.”
His twin brother Isaac is going to Northwest Linemen College in Edgewater, Florida, about a four-hour drive from Ave Maria’s campus. Isaac was one of TCSF’s top fans all season, even volunteering to be the team’s water boy in order to get into the district final when it was thought there would be a severe limit on the number of spectators allowed to attend.
Ave Maria assistant coach Ryan Chlebek said Carter was reluctant at first to commit to the Florida school, which has lured away several other prominent TCSF players such as Noah Phillips and Kam Schaub and Mancelona’s Brandon Dingman. Once the school came back with an improved offer, Carter chose the Gyrenes over Madonna University.
“We love his versatility,” Chlebek said. “He’s able to hit that 17-foot shot. He can play our pick-and-roll and he finishes around the rim. I’m very excited for him to come here and be a leader.”
He’ll start on the Gyrenes junior varsity team, and Chlebek said he was very up front that it’s not easy to work up from the JV to varsity.
Ave Maria has a full schedule of 25 JV games, playing community college varsity teams, post graduate schools and other teams in the Sun Conference.
