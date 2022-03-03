TRAVERSE CITY — Reversals are something usually reserved for wrestling.
Well, Traverse City St. Francis wrestled a district finals berth away from Elk Rapids, avenging a 29-point loss to the Elks just over two weeks ago with a 45-26 victory Wednesday at home.
No. 10-ranked Elk Rapids (18-3) beat the Gladiators 59-30 on Feb. 15.
The Glads (16-6) turned the tables with a 19-point win in Wednesday’s district semifinal doubleheader. No. 3-ranked Glen Lake downed Grand Traverse Academy 60-15 in the opener to set up Friday’s 6 p.m. championship matchup at St. Francis.
“We just need to be ready for them to come into that game the way we came into this one,” said Gwyneth Bramer, who put up 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Gladiators. “Just kind of punch them in the face and hope for the best.”
Glen Lake beat St. Francis 59-40 to open the season, although that was without Colleen Hegewald, who had 10 points and two assists Wednesday and averages 13.9 points a game.
“They play fast, obviously (Grace) Bradford’s a really good player,” St. Francis head coach Adam Warren said. “(Jessica) Robbins is a really good defender. We know who they are. They know who we are. It’s just who brings it on Friday.”
The Glads brought it Wednesday, especially early on.
St. Francis almost couldn’t miss in the first quarter. The Gladiators shot 53 percent from the floor — and even higher than that in the first quarter to jump out to a 20-6 lead after eight minutes.
“We came into it ready,” Bramer said. “We all knew what we had to get done. And we executed, which just felt really nice.”
St. Francis led 29-7 with 3:16 left before halftime. The Elks closed the second quarter with an 8-0 run that included a Gabby Krakow 3-pointer to trim the lead to 14 by the intermission.
“Them getting off to a good start was the biggest difference,” Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown said. “The second half was probably dead even but when you’re down 17, it doesn’t matter.”
The Gladiators played man-to-man defense in the 29-point loss, but switched things up to a 2-3 zone Wednesday. That threw the Elks for a loop, with only senior Logan Reasoner hitting double figures with 13.
“They went back to their zone, which we when we played them here in the regular season, we only beat them by four,” Brown said. “That zone slows us down because you have got to be patient.”
St. Francis’ defense also turned long rebounds off Elks 3-point attempts into fast-break opportunities.
Bramer put up 11 of her 13 points in the first quarter, with Maggie Napont adding seven. Each knocked down a 3-pointer as those two combined for more points in the first quarter than Elk Rapids produced the whole first half.
“It’s a lot of fun playing with so many players that can score,” Bramer said. “It really opens up things for each one of us and that once we get going, it’s hard to stop us. That’s going to be a really big boost for us to get through this week.”
The Glads also got nice contributions from players outside their top three scorers.
Brooke Meeker grabbed eight rebounds. Senior Cora Pomaranski scored four points, and Mary Kate Carroll and Allee Shepherd played excellent defense.
“That’s the best team effort we’ve had all season,” Warren said. “We’ve got the talent, but we finally came together. And it was just fun to watch.”
A big win for St. Francis ends a big season for Elk Rapids.
“We certainly were going to be ready for this game,” Warren said. “But we also knew they were gonna be ready for us. It’s a big program win for us.”
The Elks’ 18-2 regular season is the most wins in Brown’s 15 years with the program.
Elk Rapids won the Lake Michigan Conference for a second straight year, the team’s only two LMC crowns since the league formed in 1997. Those wins snapped a 15-year stretch in which either St. Francis, Kalkaska or Charlevoix won the crown every season.
“They won back-to-back championships and we hadn’t had a (Lake Michigan) championship,” Brown said. “For us to be able to get in there and put Elk Rapids back on the map and say, ‘Hey, we’re a powerhouse in this league, too,’ that’s big.”
Brown expects almost a carbon copy a year from now with the Elks, Gladiators and Harbor Springs again battling for league supremacy.
“It’s gonna be Harbor (Springs) with a stud freshman. These guys, two great juniors are coming back. We have three of our top four (scorers) coming back. It’s going to be fun going forward,” he said.
St. Francis finished two games behind the Elks in the LMC and one back of Harbor Springs. The Glads’ only losses this year came to either Division 1 teams (TC Central and Alpena) or teams receiving votes in the Associated Press polls (Glen Lake, Elk Rapids, Harbor Springs).
“They’re a really good team,” Warren said of the Elks. “They have a lot of seniors on that team. It’s well-coached. When I first met this group, this was the team they wanted to beat, so it’s been on their radar.”
Now the Glads get Glen Lake, which hasn’t lost a regular-season game since Feb. 18, 2020 against Kingsley, and won at least 15 games every season over the last decade, averaging more than 20.5 victories a season over the last seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.