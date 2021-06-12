EAST JORDAN — Jimmy Muzljakovich took a little ride on Aidan Schmuckal’s back.
Schmuckal’s shoulders carried the weight well, as his walk-off hit lifted Traverse City St. Francis to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Oscoda for the regional title.
After the winning runs crossed the plate following Schmuckal’s RBI double to left field, Muzljakovich hopped on the Gladiator catcher’s back and stayed there as the Glads celebrated the victory.
20 photos from today's TC St. Francis walk-off regional final baseball win vs. Oscoda. Not shockingly, about half are from the final play.https://t.co/iEkXWjwDCD pic.twitter.com/jfSHaD2l8U— James Cook (@JamesCook14) June 12, 2021
The Gladiators (27-9) went on to defeat Evart 3-1 in the quarterfinal that followed, punching their ticket to East Lansing.
Jack Hitchens picked up that win — his second of the day, after getting the Oscoda win in relief — tossing seven innings of three-hit ball against the Wildcats. He struck out 10 and allowed one earned run. Charlie Peterson drove in two runs with a 2-for-3 game and a double, while Schmuckal doubled and sored a run.
Judd Lawson started the Oscoda game, getting a no decision as he threw six innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs and struck out two. Hitchens pitched a scoreless seventh inning to set up Schmuckal’s heroics.
Gladiator pitching took the Owls’ best hitter, Owen Franklin, out of the game. The Northwood commit went 0-for-3 and didn’t get a ball out of the infield.
The Owls took a 2-1 lead on a solo home run by Kaden Schirmer and a bases-loaded single up the middle in the fourth, but Oscoda couldn’t tack on any more as TCSF center fielder Josh Groves cut down an Owls runner at the plate.
Corbin Domres drove in two runs and Ayden Ferris scored two for the Gladiators, who move on to face Richmond in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal Thursday at Michigan State University. Cody Richards, Domres and Ferris each had two hits.
Oscoda won the program’s first district title this year, winning the Big Dipper division of the North Star League and finishing 17-5.
DIVISION 4
Glen Lake headed back to MSU for semis
Glen Lake punched its ticket to East Lansing for the third time in the last eight seasons with a 15-6 quarterfinal win over Gaylord St. Mary.
The Lakers (27-7) topped Rudyard 4-3 earlier Saturday for the team’s fourth regional crown in the last eight seasons.
“We got a lot of contributions from a lot of guys,” Lakers head coach Kris Herman said. “Ryan Flores and Jon Popp have been big lately.”
That didn’t change Saturday, as Flores earned the win against Rudyard with 6.1 innings, allowing eight hits and striking out four. Popp added four more whiffs to earn a save, and also contributed a two-run double.
Popp added four hits against St. Mary, including a three-run homer. Griffin Middleton added a two-run double.
Jacob Dezelski earned the win in relief, allowing only two hits and striking out three over four frames.
Herman said the team rebounded from a downturn toward the middle of the season to earn the program’s eighth trip to the Final Four. The Lakers face Marine City Cardinal Mooney at 5 p.m. Friday at Michigan State University.
“The guys buckled down and committed to staying loose,” Herman said. “I’m really proud of their mental discipline.”
Devin O’Dell and Donovan Blust were each 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Snowbirds (21-12), who defeated Norway 3-2 in their Saturday opener to win a regional title. Sam Sircely and Dillon Croff also had hits and RBIs, and Brody Jeffers added an RBI.
Croff picked up the win against Norway, tossing six innings of five-hit ball and striking out four. He gave up two runs, neither of which were earned. Jeffers added an inning in relief for a save, striking out one.
DIVISION 4
Mich Lutheran Sem 10
Mesick 9
Mesick: Gabe Parrish 3-3, 3 SB, 2 R; Collin Jewett 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Ben Humphreys 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Connor Sisson 2-4, 2 RBI, SB; Cole Spencer 1-3, 2 BB, 3 R, 5 SB (78 for season, 1 shy of tying state record).