FRANKENMUTH — Traverse City St. Francis put up its highest boys golf state finals finish since 2009 with a fourth-place effort Saturday.
The Gladiators started the second day of the Division 3 championship in second place behind Ann Arbor Greenhills, which won the title with a 612. The Glads placed fourth at 643, with Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Grosse Pointe Liggett jumping in front of them on the final day at The Fortress in Frankenmuth.
"I was extremely proud of them," St. Francis head coach Jim Hornyak said. "They got off to a difficult start and played very well the rest of the day."
That included four Gladiators carding birdies on No. 14.
The Glads, who lose three seniors from their top five golfers, were led by freshman Josh Slocum's 156, shooting 77 Saturday after a 79 Friday. That was good enough for 13th place.
Tommy Puetz shot 157 (tied for 14th overall) with an 82 Saturday, Jagger Smith ended with a 165, David Ansley 166 and Gabe Classens 174. Puetz, Smith and Classens are seniors, with Slocum and Ansley both freshmen.
Boyne City placed 12th in the same division with a 692.
Kolton Stadt topped Boyne's scorers with a 161 (tied for 21st), followed by Nic Santina (174), Ryan Reynolds (181), Andrew Stadt (184) and Jack Neer (189).
Manistee's Jacob Scharp, an individual qualifier, shot 83 Saturday to finish with a 25th-place 164.
DIVISION 1
TC Central ends up in 6th place
Traverse City Central shot 377 to take sixth place in the Division 1 state finals at Katke Golf Course on the campus of Ferris State University.
Detroit Catholic Central won the team title with a 587 that included a 2-under 286 by its four counters Saturday.
Senior Shea Harmeson led the Trojans with a two-day total of 152, improving by four strokes Saturday over his Friday round.
"It's always sad to have our golf season end," Central head coach Lois McManus said. "And harder to say goodbye to your four-year players."
The Trojans won the Big North Conference title, posted 11 first-place finishes, five more top-five finishes and claimed second at regionals.
Juniors Michael Beattie (162), Boston Price (164) and Cam Peters (170) rounded out Central's top four two-day counters. Cam Mansfield shot a 90 Saturday.
DIVISION 4
Glen Lake's O'Connor runner-up in D4
Glen Lake junior Blake O'Connor finished second over in the Division 4 state finals at Forest Akers West on the campus of Michigan State University, carding 10 birdies over the two-day tournament.
O'Connor birdied Nos. 13, 14, 17 and 18 in his Friday round, plus the 569-yard No. 2. On Saturday, hit netted five more birdies, all on different holes (Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7 and 10).
He ended up with 75s both days, coming in six shots behind Jeffrey Andrus of Royal Oak Shrine.
The Lakers placed third as a team with a two-day 655, 33 shots behind champion Lansing Christian and nine back of Clarkston Everest. Charlevoix placed fifth (669), Suttons Bay 14th and McBain Northern Michigan Christian 15th.
Glen Lake's Michael Houtteman tied for fifth with a total of 155 over the two days, with Billy Rosa (176), Garrett Moss (178) and Jackson Zywicki (178) also counting.
Charlevoix's Sam Pletcher and Hudson Vollmer tied for 13th with identical 158s, as Jack Gaffney (177) and Henry Herzog (179) rounded out the Rayder counters.
Suttons Bay was led by Nathan Schaub's two-day total of 168, followed by Sam Vukasovich (178), Nick Dashner (191), Carter Wolf (195) and Joseph Howard (196).
Cam Baas paced McBain NMC with a 173 total, with Titus Best (184), Emmitt Baas (186) and Ty VanHaitsma (191) rounding out the counters.
Manistee Catholic senior Alex Shriver shot 84 to move up to 39th place, while Wolverine junior Trent Millay took 71st at 189 and Frankfort senior Ethan Evans placed 92nd at 205.
DIVISION 2
Cadillac 14th in D2 finals; Putnam 5th
Gaylord junior Kole Putnam shot a 74 Saturday in the Division 2 state finals at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University to take fifth overall after qualifying as an individual.
Putnam carded three birdies Saturday to improve on his first round by two strokes.
Cadillac placed 14th as a team.
The Vikings shot 340 Saturday for a two-day total of 675. Birmingham Brother Rice won the state crown with a 609.
Harry Chipman led Cadillac as he's done much of the season, carding a two-day 157. Ben Drabik shot 167, followed by Noah Traviss (179) and MacKale McGuire (180).
