EAST LANSING — Matt Seybert wants one last chance to make an impression on the NFL.
The coronavirus may rob him of that opportunity, or at least delay it.
Best case scenario, the NFL moves the April 23-25 draft back and Michigan State University reschedules the pro day it canceled Friday afternoon.
"We saw schools (canceling pro days) earlier in the week, and I thought, 'Dang, this is my one shot,'" the Spartans senior tight end and Traverse City St. Francis graduate said. "Then I thought, 'Man, this is a serious issue.' I'm not thinking about myself anymore. I just have faith it'll work itself out."
The coronavirus outbreak may change other aspects for Seybert as well.
He's back in East Lansing to work out at the Michigan State football facility, but isn't sure how much longer he'll be able to do that with campus shut down and technically already labeled a "former" MSU player because his eligibility ran out. He could come back to Traverse City, but may run into gyms closed here as well.
"It was going to be a good opportunity to impress them," Seybert said of the pro day. "For playing only one year, I have good tape. The positive thing about it is everything is hopefully getting pushed back."
Drafttek.com ranked Seybert as the No. 33 tight end in this year's draft. That's down three spots from earlier this offseason, as other ends were able to impress scouts at the Senior Bowl and combine and moved up, while Seybert was left working out with other hopefuls in Cincinnati.
Seybert had been working out six days a week with players from Louisville, Marshall and Boston College, in part training for the pro day the way many do for the combine. Among other things, players have to learn to be a sprinter for the 40-yard dash by eliminating any false movements to minimize their time.
"My goal is to put up numbers that open their eyes," said Seybert, who also prides himself on being a good blocker. "I only need one team to believe in me."
Seybert tore his MCL the week before Michigan State's bowl game and didn't play in the Spartans' 27-21 Pinstripe Bowl win over Wake Forest, which possibly contributed to not getting invited to the Senior Bowl or NFL combine. He did catch at least one pass in every regular-season game as a senior, his first getting regular playing time at tight end after transferring from Buffalo, ending the season with 26 receptions for 284 yards and three TDs.
It's not the first time Seybert gambled on himself. The Gladiators standout walked away from a full-ride scholarship at the University of Buffalo four years ago to accept a walk-on opportunity at MSU.
The road wasn't easy. He sat out the 2016 season because of transfer rules, didn't see the field in 2017 and played sparingly in 2018 after a move to defensive end.
MSU awarded him a scholarship last spring, and the 6-foot-4, 252-pounder switched back to tight end for 2019. He had four catches — including two for touchdowns — in the Spartans' 31-10 win Sept. 21 over Northwestern, with his mother, father and brother in attendance.
"That was when I felt everything made it worth it for the transfer," said Seybert, a fifth-year senior who majored in communications and retained EMG Sports as an agent. "I had to trust God because he made this passion in me."
Seybert became a Spartans fan favorite with his blue-collar playing style and long, red hair flowing out the back of his helmet.
"The fans have been so supportive," Seybert said. "It's been great. They make it more fun for me and the support means a ton to me."
