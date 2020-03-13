TRAVERSE CITY — Kam Schaub would sometimes wear sunglasses at Traverse City St. Francis summer workouts.
Inside the gym.
Now, the 6-foot-tall Gladiators center can keep the shades on more often, signing her national letter-of-intent with Ave Maria University in Florida.
“She’s really goofy,” St. Francis girls basketball coach Tyler Schell said. “We’re going to get a laugh from the team and coaching staff on a daily basis. She takes the game seriously, but also has fun with it. Ave Maria has a special girl coming to it.”
Ave Maria, which has only been below .500 three times since the women’s basketball program started in 2008, posted 41 wins over the last two years. Schaub becomes the Gyrenes only 6-footer, as the team played with several 5-10 and 5-11 players in the middle in last year’s 21-8 season.
Traditionally a center because of her height, she could be in line for various roles with Ave Maria.
“I may be able to expand my position on the court,” Schaub said, “maybe playing some shooting guard and the four a little more.”
Schaub averaged 12.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, shot 82.2% from the free-throw line and shot in the high 30s from 3-point range last season. Schell employed her at the top of the Gladiators full-court press.
“She’s grown so much over the last three years,” Schell said. “Just her off-season determination to get better. If she sticks to it, which I know she will, she’ll keep getting better and better.”
Schaub originally narrowed her choices down to Hillsdale and Grand Valley State for basketball.
“I was really into both schools,” Schaub said. “They had great campuses.”
Schaub transferred to St. Francis in eight grade, but it was her former Lake Leelanau St. Mary classmate Grace McKillip who played a part in heading to Florida instead.
McKillip — who runs cross country for the Gyrenes — and Schaub’s cousin, Williamston alum Joseph Hahnenberg, both attend Ave Maria and persuaded her to take a look.
“I really enjoyed its faith-based community, how it’s a Catholic private college,” Schaub said. “That really drew me in. The beautiful environment — campus and the weather — also helped.”
In addition to McKillip and Hahnenberg, several other St. Mary and St. Francis classmates attend Ave Maria.
“I saw myself having a home away from home,” said Schaub, who has a 4.1 grade-point average and plans to major in pre-law and political science. “I won’t be completely on my own.”
The university started in 1998 in Ypsilanti, founded by Domino’s Pizza magnate Tom Monaghan, who attended St. Francis and delivered the Record-Eagle while living in Traverse City as an adolescent.
Ave Maria moved to Florida in 2007 when Ann Arbor denied Monaghan zoning for an expanded campus. The school still offers a special scholarship for Michigan residents. Between that and her athletic scholarship, Schaub has about two-third of her annual college costs paid for.
Schaub started for four years, a span when the Glads posted a 64-21 record.
“I’m really thankful for the communities I’ve grown up in — St. Francis and St. Mary,” Schaub said. “They’re a big part of my identity.”
