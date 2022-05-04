TC St. Francis logo

Traverse City St. Francis

GIRLS TRACK STATE RANKINGS

Lower Peninsula girls track state rankings

Division 1

1. East Kentwood

2. Rockford

3. Saline

4. Holland West Ottawa

5. Oxford

6. Traverse City West

7. Macomb Dakota

8. Howell

9. Zeeland West

10. Plymouth

Division 2

1. Zeeland East

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Freeland

4. Tecumseh

5. Dearborn Divine Child

6. Allendale

7. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

8. Chelsea

9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

10. North Branch

Division 3

1. St. Louis

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. Hart

4. Reese

5. Lawton

6. Napoleon

7. Manistee

8. Benzie Central

9. Montague

10. Adrian Madison

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Athens

3. Marcellus

4. White Cloud

5. Addison

6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

7. Coleman

8. Pittsford

9. Royal Oak Shrine

10. Morenci

