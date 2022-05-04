BOYS TRACK STATE RANKINGS
Lower Peninsula boys track state rankings
Division 1
1. East Kentwood
2. Traverse City West
3. Zeeland West
4. Rockford
5. Saline
6. Caledonia
7. Holland West Ottawa
8. East Lansing
9. Kalamazoo Central
10. Walled Lake Northern
Division 2
1. Frankenmuth
2. Whitehall
3. Zeeland East
4. Battle Creek Harper Creek
5. Allendale
6. Corunna
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Flint Powers Catholic
9. Grand Rapids Christian
10. Otsego
Division 3
1. Traverse City St. Francis
2. Hillsdale
3. Constantine
4. Erie Mason
5. Benzie Central
6. Hart
7. Manistee
8. Caro
9. Chesaning
10. Napoleon
Division 4
1. White Cloud
2. Petersburg Summerfield
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Reading
5. Pittsford
6. Unionville-Sebewaing
7. Morrice
8. Morenci
9. Carson City-Crystal
10. Kalamazoo Hackett
