Traverse City St. Francis

BOYS TRACK STATE RANKINGS

Lower Peninsula boys track state rankings

Division 1

1. East Kentwood

2. Traverse City West

3. Zeeland West

4. Rockford

5. Saline

6. Caledonia

7. Holland West Ottawa

8. East Lansing

9. Kalamazoo Central

10. Walled Lake Northern

Division 2

1. Frankenmuth

2. Whitehall

3. Zeeland East

4. Battle Creek Harper Creek

5. Allendale

6. Corunna

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Flint Powers Catholic

9. Grand Rapids Christian

10. Otsego

Division 3

1. Traverse City St. Francis

2. Hillsdale

3. Constantine

4. Erie Mason

5. Benzie Central

6. Hart

7. Manistee

8. Caro

9. Chesaning

10. Napoleon

Division 4

1. White Cloud

2. Petersburg Summerfield

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Reading

5. Pittsford

6. Unionville-Sebewaing

7. Morrice

8. Morenci

9. Carson City-Crystal

10. Kalamazoo Hackett

