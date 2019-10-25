MUSKEGON — A pass on Traverse City St. Francis' final play fell incomplete in the end zone as top-ranked Muskegon Oakridge held off the visiting Gladiators 25-20.
The Glads had first-and-goal from the 5 in the game's waning moments.
Oakridge finishes the season 9-0, while St. Francis is 6-3 and still looking at the possibility of a No. 1 seed in districts.
Gladiators head coach Josh Sellers said the regular-season finale was designed to be a strong test.
"That was the plan as far as scheduling," Sellers said. "I don't think many people gave us a chance to beat them or hang with them."
Kolin Endres returned from a shoulder injury and completed 10 of 17 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown to Joey Donahue. Gabe Olivier caught three passes, while Noah Kadlec, Donahue and Andy Simaz each snared two.
Endres completed passes to Simaz, Holcomb and Kadlec on the final drive to get the Gladiators inside the 10 on a seven-play, 71-yard drive.
Owen Mueller paced the Glads ground game with 60 yards on five carries, with Simaz adding 30 yards and Donahue 24. Simaz and Aidan Schmuckal recorded rushing touchdowns. Muskegon's Leroy Quinn ran 27 times for 189 yards and three TDs as the Eagles completed just two passes.
Quinn's 16-yard TD with 2:29 remaining put Oakridge back in the lead.
Simaz racked up 18 tackles on defense, with Sterling Holcomb adding 12, and Jack Williams putting up nine, along with strong pass coverage.
