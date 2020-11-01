TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis kept the weekend tradition of Thirlby Field blowout playoff games going strong.
The Gladiators trolled L'Anse to the tune of a 65-7 score Saturday night, scoring the team's most points this season.
TC Central destroyed Saginaw Heritage 60-6 Friday at Thirlby, and TC West dismantled Grand Rapids Union 65-13 Saturday afternoon, bringing Thirlby's collective score to 190-26.
St. Francis (5-2) outgained the Purple Hornets 424 yards to 141. The Glads gained 390 of those yards on the ground.
Aidan Schmuckal gained 62 yards on 12 carries, scoring three touchdowns. Ayden Ferris led TCSF in yardage with 108 on nine carries, scoring one TD. Wyatt Nausadis added 74 yards on three totes, with a long of 66, and Gabe Olivier also had 74 yards, on seven rushes.
Olivier scored a touchdown, as did Luke Biggar on his only carry of the game for 4 yards. Max Corwin gained 39 yards on four carries and Joey Donahue ran twice for 15 yards and a score.
Charlie Peterson completed 3-of-4 passes for 34 yards and a 17-yard TD to Jimmy Muzljakovich. Ferris added two catches for 17 yards.
Dysean Allen scored the only touchdown for L'Anse (2-5), gaining 131 of the team's 141 total yards on 22 carries.
The Gladiators move on to host Harbor Springs (4-3) next week, likely on Saturday as TC Central (6-1) hosts Swartz Creek (5-2) at Thirlby as well. Charlevoix (7-0) and Mancelona (3-4) face off on the other side of the district bracket.
