Tennis logo web

PREP TENNIS

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Ann Arbor Huron

2. Troy

3. Northville

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer

5. Birmingham Brother Rice

6. Okemos

7. Grosse Pointe South

8. Bloomfield Hills

9. Novi

10. Hudsonville

DIVISION 2

1. Birmingham Seaholm

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Detroit Jesuit

4. Birmingham Groves

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Midland Dow

7. Battle Creek Lakeview

8. Mattawan

9. Portage Northern

T-10. Byron Center

T-10. Portage Central

DIVISION 3

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

3. Detroit Country Day

4. East Grand Rapids

5. St. Clair

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Chelsea

8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

9. Petoskey

10. Haslett

DIVISION 4

1. Allegan

2. Grosse Pointe Liggett

3. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5. West Bloomfield Frankel Academy

6. Kalamazoo Hackett

7. Grand Rapids NorthPointe

8. Ludington

9. Traverse City St. Francis

10. Williamston

Tags

Recommended for you