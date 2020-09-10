PREP TENNIS
State rankings
Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Okemos
3. Troy
4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
5. Bloomfield Hills
6. Ann Arbor Huron
7. Novi
8. Grosse Pointe South
9. Troy Athens
10. Hudsonville
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Groves
3. Birmingham Seaholm
4. Midland Dow
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Mattawan
7. Battle Creek Lakeview
8. Portage Central
9. Portage Northern
10. Berkley
DIVISION 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Detroit Country Day
3. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
4. St. Clair
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Haslett
7. Holland Christian
8. Petoskey
9. St. Joseph
10. Allegan
DIVISION 4
1. Kalamazoo Hackett
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Williamston
6. Hudsonville Unity Christian
7. Whitehall
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9. Lansing Catholic
