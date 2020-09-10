TCSF-SF logo.jpg

PREP TENNIS

State rankings

Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Okemos

3. Troy

4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

5. Bloomfield Hills

6. Ann Arbor Huron

7. Novi

8. Grosse Pointe South

9. Troy Athens

10. Hudsonville

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. Birmingham Groves

3. Birmingham Seaholm

4. Midland Dow

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Mattawan

7. Battle Creek Lakeview

8. Portage Central

9. Portage Northern

10. Berkley

DIVISION 3

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2. Detroit Country Day

3. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

4. St. Clair

5. Grand Rapids Christian

6. Haslett

7. Holland Christian

8. Petoskey

9. St. Joseph

10. Allegan

DIVISION 4

1. Kalamazoo Hackett

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Williamston

6. Hudsonville Unity Christian

7. Whitehall

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

9. Lansing Catholic

