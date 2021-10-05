PREP FOOTBALL
Associated Press Rankings
Division 1
School Total Points
1. Rockford (5) (6-0) 50
2. Belleville (5-1) 40
3. Saline (6-0) 39
4. Grand Blanc (6-0) 35
5. Rochester Adams (6-0) 30
6. Dearborn Fordson (5-1) 20
7. West Bloomfield (5-1) 17
8. Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-1) 14
9. Clarkston (5-1) 13
10. Brownstown Woodhaven (6-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 5. Detroit Cass Tech 3. Hartland 1. Romeo 1.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Warren De La Salle (5) (5-0 50
2. Livonia Churchill (6-0) 45
3. Byron Center (6-0) 37
4. South Lyon (6-0) 36
5. Caledonia (6-0) 28
6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5-1) 20
7. Traverse City Central (5-1) 19
8. Muskegon Mona Shores (5-1) 18
9. Temperance Bedford (5-1) 8
10. East Lansing (4-2) 7
Others receiving votes: White Lake Lakeland 6. Port Huron Northern 1.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Detroit King (5) (5-1) 50
2. DeWitt (5-1) 45
3. Mount Pleasant (6-0) 38
4. Muskegon (5-1) 36
5. Riverview (6-0) 30
6. River Rouge (4-2) 26
7. Allen Park (5-1) 20
8. Birmingham Brother Rice (4-2) 13
9. Harper Woods (5-1) 7
10. Cedar Springs (5-1) 6
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 2. Stevensville Lakeshore 2.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Chelsea (4) (6-0) 49
2. Edwardsburg (1) (6-0) 44
3. Hudsonville Unity (6-0) 42
4. Goodrich (5-1) 30
5. Pontiac Notre Dame (5-1) 21
(tie) Whitehall (5-1) 21
7. Freeland (5-1) 18
8. Croswell-Lexington (5-1) 10
(tie) Vicksburg (5-1) 10
10. Ortonville Brandon (5-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Spring Lake 8. Lake Fenton 6. Livonia Clarenceville 4. Detroit Country Day 2. Cadillac 1.
Division 5
School Total Points
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (6-0) 50
2. Frankenmuth (6-0) 45
3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-0) 34
4. Kingsley (6-0) 30
5. Portland (5-1) 29
6. Marine City (6-0) 27
7. Gladwin (6-0) 16
8. Berrien Springs (6-0) 14
9. Comstock Park (6-0) 13
10. Kingsford (4-2) 8
(tie) Armada (6-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Muskegon Oakridge 1.
Division 6
School Total Points
1. Lansing Catholic (5) (6-0) 50
2. Constantine (6-0) 43
3. Millington (6-0) 42
4. Jonesville (6-0) 35
5. Montague (5-1) 29
6. Michigan Center (5-1) 19
(tie) Reed City (5-1) 19
8. Negaunee (5-1) 18
9. Boyne City (5-1) 10
10. Standish-Sterling (5-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Ida 2. Napoleon 2.
Division 7
School Total Points
1. Traverse City St. Francis (1) (6-0) 35
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (3) (6-0) 34
3. Bad Axe (6-0) 30
4. Lawton (6-0) 28
5. Jackson Lumen Christi (5-1) 27
6. Monroe St. Mary (5-1) 24
7. Muskegon Catholic Central (5-1) 15
8. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (5-1) 7
9. Detroit Central (5-1) 5
(tie) Reese (6-0) 5
Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 3. Ithaca 3. New Lothrop 3. Ravenna 1.
Division 8
School Total Points
1. Hudson (4) (6-0) 40
2. Addison (6-0) 36
3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-1) 32
4. Ubly (6-0) 24
5. Beal City (5-1) 23
6. Carson City-Crystal (6-0) 17
7. Clarkston Everest (5-1) 14
8. Centreville (5-1) 13
9. Sand Creek (4-2) 9
10. White Pigeon (5-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Reading 2. Breckenridge 2. Harbor Beach 1.
8 Player
School Total Points
1. Powers North Central (3) (6-0) 66
2. Portland St. Patrick (2) (6-0) 58
3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (2) (6-0) 57
4. Morrice (6-0) 43
5. Suttons Bay (6-0) 38
6. Marion (6-0) 36
7. Pickford (5-1) 21
8. Martin (6-0) 20
9. Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-0) 16
(tie) Britton-Deerfield (6-0) 16
Others receiving votes: Au Gres-Sims 5. North Huron 5. Deckerville 3. Colon 1.