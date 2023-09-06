TRAVERSE CITY — First and last.
Traverse City St. Francis held off Charlevoix on the first day of school Wednesday, taking the program’s final Lake Michigan Conference volleyball match against the Rayders at TC St. Francis, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20.
The Lake Michigan Conference breaks up after this school year, with the Northern Shores Conference set to replace it for all of the former LMC teams except for St. Francis, plus Kingsley and Cheboygan.
“That’s one of the hardest things to play, is the first day of school,” Gladiators fifth-year head coach Kathleen Nance said. “We had to do that last year too. They did a really great job. They were probably really tired coming in today, but I thought they handled it really well. Nice to come out with a win, too.”
St. Francis had a lively student section for the home opener, decked out in neon colors and resurrecting the “Let’s...go...Glads” chant with the words in unison with TCSF’s three touches on offense.
“We really did pretty good,” said senior Garnet Mullet, who tied sophomore Quinn Yenshaw with a team-high 11 kills to go along with nine digs, two aces and an assist. “We had lots of kids that were like, ‘It’s the first day of school, no excuse, you have to go.’ So I’m just glad they could all show up and support. It’s nice to see.”
TCSF (4-4, 1-0 LMC) sprinted out to early leads in the first two sets, going up 6-1 and 7-2, respectively, before Charlevoix (8-6, 0-1 LMC) returned the favor in the third.
“St. Francis did a nice job of really keeping us out of our true tempo of running our middles as much as we wanted to,” Randall said. “But our middle (Aeryn Larson), she still contributed with a lot of blocks.”
Larson keyed Charlevoix’s early third-set run, with two kills and a block as the Rayders jumped out to a 5-1 lead. Abbey Wright contributed kills on three of Charlevoix’s first seven points in the third.
St. Francis chipped away, however, and a Yenshaw kill gave the Gladiators their first lead of the set at 16-15. Reese Jones’ ace put TCSF up 21-18 and the Glads would close out the third with a 4-2 spurt.
“They were really scrappy,” Nance said. “They were getting a lot of really good digs on us. But we maintained our composure pretty well with that, but they were a good team.”
Reese Muma and Claire Hurley each produced four kills for St. Francis, a team that starts four sophomores and a junior along with Mullet.
“We’re still really young,” Nance said. “We have a lot of sophomores on the court. We have a lot of juniors on the court. But the best thing about this team is that they just have a hunger to get better every time they get on the court. There’s never a time in practice where I have to say, ‘OK, let’s focus.’ They just come in, ready to get better and they soak in all the coaching.”
Avery Nance put up 18 digs, while Jones added six, Yenshaw four, Tessah Konas three and Landry Fouch two.
Harper Nausadis pitched in three blocks and two kills, while Jones had 18 assists and Konas 14.
“Avery Nance, our libero, she had some pretty incredible ups,” Mullet said. “Then I have to say Quinn Yenshaw on the outside. She had some pretty good kills. Our setters, they did a great job of placing the ball where they needed to. We’re looking for great things, obviously making it down to Battle Creek. That’s our top goal.”
St. Francis put together an 8-1 run in the second set to go up 17-7 after the Rayders rallied from an early deficit.
“I was really proud of the girls,” Randall said. “We’ve been stumbling stringing points together through a lot of different matches. Our record is reflective that we put a lot of tough competition in front of us, and that was in preparation for this kind of match right here.”
Addison Boop produced eight kills and 11 digs for the Rayders. Ava Boss added two aces, nine digs and 11 assists, Karlee Eaton was perfect on serve receive, Anna Kemp had nine digs and 15 serve receptions, Kylie Rice logged 10 digs and a pair of kills, Abbey Wright registered six kills and eight digs and Larson finished with four kills.
“They’re one of our top competitors,” said Mullet, who committed to Clarkston University, a Division 3 school in upstate New York. “They always seem to be ready to play us. They always bring their A game.”
The Rayders have 40 girls in the high school volleyball team, fielding freshmen and junior varsity teams in addition to 15 on varsity.
“Through the summer we had 20-plus girls, and with having 20 girls, it was kind of hard to really hone down your lineup through the summer,” 12th-year head coach Audra Randall said. “That’s what we’ve been doing through the month of August. So how we showed up against St. Francis, I was really proud of them.”
Both teams have been playing larger schools to prepare for the LMC slate and postseason. The Glads also hadn’t played a match in almost two weeks.
Wednesday was St. Francis’ first against a school smaller than Division 2 after tournaments at Traverse City West and East Kentwood, and the Rayders likewise have been going downstate to face bigger programs.
“It just kind of opens your eyes to see what’s what’s down there,” Mullet said. “No that there’s not talent up here, but there’s some pretty spectacular talent down there.”
Both squads resume playing up in their next matches, with the Gladiators going to Cadillac’s quad Monday, and the Rayders headed to Petoskey’s invitational Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.