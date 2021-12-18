GRAYLING — There may have been a few other words tossed in there, but the fiery halftime speech essentially boiled down to two.
“Basically just, ‘Wake up,’” Traverse City St. Francis junior guard Wyatt Nausadis said. “That was the main theme of the halftime talk — just wake up and we have to start playing our game.”
St. Francis kicked it in gear in the second half to hold off Grayling 63-53 in a road Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball victory Friday. The varsity contest was the last game before Christmas for both teams.
Grayling led much of the first half and St. Francis (2-0, 2-0 LMC) needed a 10-1 run to close out the second quarter to lead 23-20 going into halftime.
“The way that first half went, I felt like we were down about 20,” TCSF head coach Sean Finnegan said. “So there was a little bit of motivation coming out of that locker room and I think everybody played a little more downhill, a little more aggressive on both ends. Wyatt did a great job getting into the paint and finishing.”
Nausadis led the Gladiators with 20 points, including 11 of the team’s first 16 to open the third quarter. Adam Gerberding scored the other five and a Charlie Peterson bucket off a Nausadis assist put St. Francis up 41-26 with an 18-4 spurt to start the second half.
That talk certainly worked.
“We had to just calm down, stay realistic and poised,” Gerberding said. “A few of us don’t have a ton of experience on varsity, so we need to stay more composed. Our defenses are the basis of our team, and we took a while to get that dialed in.”
The Vikings (2-2, 0-1 LMC) dialed up a 15-4 run to bridge the third and fourth quarters, pulling within a point on two Caleb Caul free throws with 3:45 left. Fletcher Quinlan’s second big 3-pointer in a row started off the fourth quarter after he hit one from the baseline off a Matt Kuziel assist just before the third-quarter buzzer.
Caul followed up Quinlan’s second triple with a steal and dunk that forced a St. Francis timeout and had the Vikings energized early in the fourth.
But after Caul’s free throws trimmed the TCSF lead to 49-48, the Gladiators finished on a 14-5 run, including a 12-0 spurt to lead by 13 with a minute left.
“We came out with some energy and realized in the second half we’ve got to put a little bit more pressure on them,” Nausadis said. “We came out in the third quarter and did that and it ended up working for us.”
Gerberding added 14, Drew Breimayer 11, Peterson eight and Jack Prichard and John Hagelstein five each.
“Still trying to get some guys where they’re supposed to be, certain rotations defensively,” Finnegan said. “Grayling is a very scrappy, athletic team, and we showed spurts of what we can look like and then we showed spurts to the other side of it. So credit to Grayling, they put us in a lot of tough positions and they’re a very talented team.”
Caul led Grayling with 14 points, but he left the game with leg cramps as St. Francis made the critical fourth-quarter run. The Glads held Dylan Cragg to six points, including only one field goal. Quinlan scored 13, knocking down four 3-pointers. Sparty Skillern and Cam Ketchum added five points each, and Nate Persing four.
“I felt throughout the game, our kids played hard defensively,” Grayling head coach LJ Mead said. “We were as good as I’ve seen in man-to-man. Obviously, Wyatt is a dude. They run him off a lot of stuff, but Caleb did a great job with him, especially in the first half.”
The Glads play Dec. 27 and 28 in Grand Haven’s Lakeshore Cup, facing the host Bucs the first day and Spring Lake the next. Grayling is off until a Jan. 6 home date with Cheboygan before 12 straight LMC games.
“We were able to compete with the best in the LMC,” said Mead, whose team led by as much as six in the first half. “We’re going to keep working on the process and trying to get there.”