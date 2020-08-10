TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis football could look a little different this year, courtesy of junior quarterback Charlie Peterson.
Peterson, a big-armed left-hander, takes over under center for the Gladiators, giving the run-heavy team more options in the passing game.
When last year’s starter, Kolin Endres, was injured, Peterson was called up from junior varsity and on his first varsity play completed a 28-yard pass to Owen Mueller against Cheboygan.
The Glads practiced for the first time Monday at TC West Middle School, waiting for Thirlby Field improvements to pass final inspections before the team can return to its normal practice grounds.
The Gladiators look to have another good team on tap after an eight-win season was the lowest victory total in the program’s last six years. TCSF won two playoff contests after a 6-3 regular-season to extend the program’s streak to six years with at least a pair of postseason victories.
Whether the Glads will get a chance to make that seven is another matter.
The MHSAA may speed up its original Aug. 20 timetable to determine whether or not to alter the football season, St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers thinks.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Sellers said. “We’ve approached the summer program like were going to play. That’s all you can control. They worked hard all summer.”
Senior starting running back and defensive back Anthony Piedmonte said the team has largely tried to avoid that conversation.
“We’re just looking at it as nothing else matters and we’re just preparing for the season as normal,” Piedmonte said.
Peterson leads a Glads offense that returns big tackles Corbin Domres (295 pounds) and Jack Beckwith (270) outside of center Casey Donahue. TCSF could have a string of having three of four starting QBs as left-handers, with JV heir apparent Wyatt Nausadis looking to follow southpaws Peterson and Danny Passinault.
“I think we have a little more experience and can throw the ball around a little more,” Piedmonte said, “which I think will be a positive for the skill sets we have on team.”
Fullback Aidan Schmuckal and Mueller at running back give TCSF more veteran presence.
Defensively, the Glads return starters in Beckwith and Domres at tackle, Schmuckal at outside linebacker and have a good among of players who received extensive playing time last year in underclassmen Drew Hardy, Joey Donahue, Harrison Franklin, Mueller and Gabe Olivier. Josh Groves steps into a starting linebacker spot, with Joey Donahue roaming the middle as a sophomore.
St. Francis opens the season on the road against Glen Lake.
