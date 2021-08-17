GRAND RAPIDS — Traverse City St. Francis placed ahead of Petoskey and TC West in taking sixth place Monday at the Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central Invitational.
The first northern Michigan prep event saw the Gladiators place sixth out of eight, mostly playing larger schools.
The Glads received two wins each in three matches from Owen Jackson (No. 3 singles), Chris Bobrowski (No. 4 singles) and Tommy Puetz/Eli Schmude (No. 4 doubles).
One win each came from Grant Hedley (No. 1 singles), Tristan Bonanni (No. 2 singles), Cody Richards/Ben Schmude (No. 1 doubles), Anthony Spranger/Jack Britten (No. 2 doubles), Derek Berta/Charlie King (No. 3 doubles) and Kyle Warnes/Max King (No. 5 doubles).