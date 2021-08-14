ROCHESTER, Minn. — Traverse City’s Cam Schuelke earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year, as voted by the league’s coaches and members of the media.
It’s the second time in the last three years Traverse City landed the Pitcher of the Year honoree, joining Andrew Hoffmann’s 2019 campaign.
Schuelke, a right-handed pitcher from the Traverse City Pit Spitters, appeared in 15 games and has eight wins and a tiny 0.68 ERA. The freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University has 48 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched.
Pit Spitters first baseman and designated hitter Chris Monroe was named to the the NWL’s postseason All-Star team along with Schuelke. Monroe is the team’s single season RBI record older and home run holder, currently leading the league in RBIs at 59.
Mankato outfielder Matt Higgins and Fond du Lac second baseman Chandler Simpson were named the League’s Co-Most Valuable Player. David Bellamy from St. Cloud was named the Manager of the Year and Brandon Vial from St. Cloud won the Coach of the Year Award.
Higgins, a junior at Bellarmine University, was a 2021 mid-season All-Star and hometown hero of the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge the night before the game. The Louisville, Kentucky native currently has a .335 average with five home runs, 19 doubles and 50 RBIs.
Simpson set a Northwoods League record with 55 stolen bases this season and recently signed with Georgia Tech. He was a mid-season All-Star and went 2-for-5 in the game. He also played in the Major League Dreams Showcase, where he stole four bases and went 2-for-6. Simpson hit .377 this season with 23 RBIs and 52 runs scored.
EX-NWL PLAYER MAKES MLB DEBUT WITH TIGERS: Former Thunder Bay Border Cat player Jacob Robson made his Major League debut for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Robson is the 268th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.
In his MLB debut against the Baltimore Orioles, Robson entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch-hitter for Grayson Greiner. He finished the game 0-for-2 at the plate.