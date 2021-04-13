TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central junior junior Will Dawson led 10 area hockey players on the all-state teams unveiled Monday.
Dawson earned first-team all-state, the only one of the 10 to achieve that.
Dawson put up 17 goals and 17 assists this season for TC Central, helping the Trojans win the Big North Conference and a regional championship.
Traverse City West forwards Tyler Esman and Michael Schermerhorn led a cadre of six local second-team selections. Bay Reps forward Kaleb Miller, defenseman Aaron Ackerson and goaltender Judd Lawson also took second-team honors, as did Central defender Ethan VanderRoest.
Bay Reps forward Ben Polomsky, TC Central forward Carson Peters and Petoskey blueliner Derek Hebner drew honorable mention accolades.
Esman and Schermerhorn both finished the season with 29 points, as Esman put up 10 goals and 19 assists and Schermerhorn added 13 goals and 16 assists.
VanderRoest led all area defensemen with 13 goals and 20 assists, while Hebner put up 13 goals and 12 assists and Ackerson produced two goals and 18 helpers. Lawson sported a .920 save percentage and goal-against average of 2.24. Miller amassed 13 goals and eight assists for the Reps.
Peters racked up 10 goals and 14 assists for Central and Polomsky notched 12 goals and 11 assists to lead the Reps in points.