EAST LANSING — Traverse City Central assistant track and field coach Konrad Visser was honored with the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association (MITCA) Assistant Track Coach of the Year award at their annual banquet in East Lansing on Friday.
Visser is entering his 34th season as a track and field coach and has led the Trojans sprint and relay teams for more than two decades. During his time he has helped lead the Trojans to 15 Big North Conference titles, 10 regional titles and a Class A state title.
Visser has also coached 13 all-state sprinters in his time at TCC. He is the fifth Trojans track coach to be honored with this award by MITCA. Visser retired from teaching after 37 years last spring and also coaches on the Trojans football team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.