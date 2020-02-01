TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central quarterback Peyton Smith didn’t wait until National Signing Day to let the world know where he will be playing football in college.
Smith announced via Twitter on Saturday that he was offered a spot as a preferred walk-on at the University of Michigan and accepted.
Smith transferred to TC Central from Ithaca as a senior when his parents moved to the Old Mission Peninsula.
The 6-foot-4 quarterback fit right into the Trojans spread offense and used both his arms and legs to attack the defense.
Smith threw for 1,432 yards and 13 touchdowns, rushing for 322 more yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans posted an undefeated Big North Conference slate.
“When he transferred to TC Central we knew he had something special,” Trojans head coach Eric Schugars said. “The way he did it was a tough situation and he entered it with grace and confidence and a humble attitude. Then he put his head down and went to work.”
Smith spent a lot of time last spring and summer participating on the Michigan 7-on-7 national team. The senior spoke to Ivy league schools such as Harvard and Dartmouth and also had looks from Michigan State, Boston College and Central Michigan.
The transfer set back his recruiting process but Schugars thinks he fell into the right hands.
The Michigan coaching staff reached out to the Trojans and were enamored with his performances.
“They didn’t like his film, they loved his film,” Schugars said. “The quarterback coach really loved him and the opportunity came up late in the game. It worked great.”
Schugars said that Smith benefited from the strength and conditioning program led by Doug Glee and thinks the transfer was a good decision.
“I think what we do offensively and what we do as coaches kind of raised the level of his game,” Schugars said. “He was able to get on film and we were able to showcase his abilities.”
Schugars also noted that a walk-on has to be accepted to the university before signing on and Smith did what he needed to in the classroom.
Smith got accepted with a high SAT score and a 3.98 GPA.
“This opportunity doesn’t come to just anyone,” Schugars said. “He is a great student with a 3.98 GPA and the habits he has in the classroom with translate to the football field.”
Traverse City Central sent Jack Sherwin to Western Michigan last year and Schugars had Terry O’Connor earn a preferred walk-on spot at Michigan State during his tenure.
Other area athletes to commit to the University of Michigan recently are Anthony Berry (TCC), Anika Dy (TC West), Ryan Hayes (TCW) and Elise Stuck (Charlevoix) and Kayla Keane (East Jordan).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.