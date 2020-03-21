TRAVERSE CITY — Carson Briggs is taking a little different path than his parents.
Both of Briggs' parents graduated from Central Michigan University.
He announced his commitment Thursday to play college football at rival Western Michigan University.
"CMU, I had an offer there, and I'm really familiar with Mount Pleasant," Briggs said. "But I liked Western a little more."
The Traverse City Central offensive lineman joins the Division 1 Broncos after receiving plentiful interest in recruiting circles.
That'll happen when you're 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and move well enough to also play basketball.
That's the same type of route former Trojan Jack Sherwin also took to Western, playing center for TC Central's basketball team. Briggs stepped into Sherwin's role in the middle this season.
Briggs said WMU hasn't pigeon-holed him for one position on the offensive line, and the Trojans junior has played everything along the line but center in high school.
He received Division 1 recruiting interest from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, CMU and WMU, among others.
"For a couple months, it was like every weekend we were somewhere," Briggs said. "It was really a big relief (to get it done). The recruiting process is such a long process. It was tiring, almost. It's nice to have a place you love."
The Broncos offered Briggs a full-ride scholarship, which he can officially accept at next year's national signing day early period in December.
"I've been to Western a lot," said Briggs, who plans to major in business. "I really liked the coach and felt it was the best fit for me."
Sherwin, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman, redshirted last season.
Western hasn't had a losing year since 2013, going to a bowl game in five of the last six seasons, including the 2016 Cotton Bowl with a 13-1 mark. The Broncos finished 7-6 each of the last two seasons.
