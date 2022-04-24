TRAVERSE CITY — Never has a player's impact and influence on those following along his path been more clear to Jeremy Rintala.
During the Traverse City West varsity hockey senior night banquet at the end of this past season, all of the underclassmen were asked to fill out a questionnaire about the seniors and what they will remember about each of them.
Every single player wrote the same thing about Michael Schermerhorn.
His leadership.
"He was like a player/coach," said Rintala, the Titans' head coach. "He almost always knew the right thing to say, and then he followed up his words with his work on the ice."
For that and for so many other reasons, Schermerhorn — who finished his tenure at West as the Titans' all-time leading points scorer — is the 2022 Traverse City Record-Eagle Hockey Dream Team Player of the Year.
"I've been playing hockey ever since I can remember. Just playing with my dad in the driveway to right here and right now," Schermerhorn said. "I love everything about it. It's a challenging sport yet it's still one of the most rewarding, and not just on a personal level but on a team level, too."
The four-year varsity player, three-year captain, three-time All-State selection and perennial All-Big North Conference player accomplished much more than just the records and accolades will show.
Rintala said Schermerhorn is the best player to ever suit up for the Titans.
"As far as legacy, I know we will use him as an example for the rest of our time at West and as a great teammate that made everyone around him better," Rintala said. "After he is done playing competitive hockey, whether that is in two years or 10 years, he needs to be a coach."
"I’m 45, and I would follow that kid wherever he told me to go," Rintala continued. "So yeah, I guess I like Michael Schermerhorn a lot as a player and a person."
Schermerhorn remains humble when asked about his head coach heaping praise upon him and gives credit back to Rintala and assistant coaches Bob Spence and Zach Bargy, saying he wouldn't be where he is now without them. But the senior also recognizes his own talent.
"I'd like to think that I can compete with pretty much anyone," Schermerhorn said.
He'll put that to the test as he laces up the skates for Team Michigan as the only Traverse City player to ever be selected twice to do so, as both a junior and now as a senior. Schermerhorn made the team through single-game tryouts in Gaylord in mid-March followed by a Team Michigan festival just days later.
Schermerhorn spent Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Novi at training camp, and he leaves for Minnesota on Wednesday to play in a tournament against the best seniors from Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Colorado in a tournament from Thursday through Sunday.
"It's a great honor," Schermerhorn said. "The opportunity I'll have to play some of the best competition and do it with a bunch of eyes on me is huge."
Despite playing 10 fewer games because of a COVID-shortened season in 2020, Schermerhorn eclipsed the previous West mark for most points by 35. He capped off his Titan career with 24 goals and 27 assists as a senior, notching a hat-trick with an assist in the first round of the regional tournament before the Titans fell to the Bay Reps.
And he did it all alongside two of his best friends in Tyler Esman, who is now West's second all-time leading scorer just five points behind Schermerhorn, and Jack Burzynski.
"Going through all four years with them was good for me because I had those two guys by my side," he said. "I wouldn't want any other two guys but them to go through those four years with. They were great."
The brotherhood of hockey is something special, it's something different — even from other sports. From the time in the locker room and on the bus to in games and hotel rooms, during morning runs and late practices, the bond forged on the ice is unbreakable.
For Schermerhorn, hockey has been his constant. It's always been there.
"It was never about what grade you were in or how good you are or where you were at on a respect level," Schermerhorn said. "Everyone was on the team, no matter if you were first line or fourth line. We're all brothers."
Although he said was small and didn't contribute much as a freshman, he said he was still in the process of growing into the leader he is now. He knew his role then. He knows his role now.
"All of this, all of it has been good for me," he said.
Schermerhorn made a significant improvement as a sophomore.
"That was when I realized hockey was something I really wanted to keep doing and pursue to the best of my ability, not just show up but really put in the work," he said.
The commitment is what puts a player over the top, he said.
"Once it's all said and done, it's not about who has the most raw talent," Schermerhorn said. "Everyone has to put the work in. That's something I've loved about the West teams I've been on. We've put the work in."
Schermerhorn will miss donning the Titans' colors, but he is looking forward to what's next.
"High school hockey is something I won't forget," he said. "I know that for sure."
2022 RECORD-EAGLE ALL-REGION HOCKEY TEAM
DREAM TEAM
Dylan Robinson — Petoskey, Jr.
Despite tallying 28 goals and 28 assists to lead Petoskey to a 21-4 record and its first-ever Big North Conference title, Robinson was only an All-State honorable mention. He was, however, First Team All-BNC and was an easy pick for the Dream Team.
Tyler Esman — Traverse City West, Sr.
The Second-Team All-State selection and Big North Conference honorable mention totaled 40 points on 21 goals and 19 assists in his final season for the Titans.
Owen Dawson — Traverse City Central, Jr.
In his junior campaign, Dawson was an All-State selection and made it on the All-Big North Conference First team, racking up 30 points on 16 goals and 14 assists thanks to even play for the Trojans.
Aaron Ackerson — Bay Reps, Sr.
Ackerson's senior season put his talents on the statewide stage, earning him a spot on the All-State First Team with 10 goals and 18 assists.
Christopher Kavanaugh — Petoskey, Sr.
Kavanaugh was one of the strongest, most well-balanced attackers on two skates. He and Robinson provided a lethal 1-2 punch as he scored 24 goals and had 20 assists for the Big North champs.
Thomas Boynton-Fisher — Bay Reps, So.
Boynton-Fisher earned Second-Team All-State honors in his sophomore campaign, scoring 12 goals and assisting on 18 others to hit the 30-point mark.
Shea Harmeson — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Another All-State and All-BNC selection on the Trojans, Harmeson proved to be one of the best players in the area with 22 goals and eight assists.
Tyeson Griffore — Bay Reps, Jr.
Griffore continued his strong play as a junior, scoring 10 goals and racking up 16 assists leading into his final year of high school hockey.
Brandon Meyers — Traverse City West, So.
The Titans' young forward proved himself to be one of the most valuable assets on the team with 10 goals and 16 assists.
Kolton Horn — Petoskey, Sr.
The Northmen were stacked offensively, and Horn provided the third head of Petoskey's scoring monster with Robinson and Kavanaugh. He had 18 goals and 17 assists.
Jack Burzynski — Traverse City West, Sr.
The Titans' leading defenseman grabbed an All-State honorable mention and finished his final season at West with five goals and 16 assists.
Rayce Szalkowski — Petoskey, Jr.
Out of the forward position, Szalkowski was just another scoring option for the Northmen as he lit the lamp 15 times and had a dozen assists.
Grant Lucas — Bay Reps, So.
Lucas was another of the Reps' young stars, notching 15 goals and eight assists.
Hunter Folgmann — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Folgmann was exactly what the Trojans needed exactly when he was needed, scoring eight goals and tallying a baker's dozen assists as a junior.
Drew Hardy — Bay Reps, Jr.
Hardy, who scored 11 goals and assisted on 12 more, used steady play to help the Reps maintain a balanced attack.
Gavin Szalkowski — Petoskey, Fr.
Although he was just a freshman, Szalkowski was arguably the best goaltender in northern Michigan, going 16-4 and making 499 saves against the 541 shots he faced for a 2.19 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.
Mason West — Traverse City West, Jr.
The junior goaltender played 736 minutes in the regular season, going 6-8-1 while 432 of the 469 shots he faced for a .921 save percentage. He had three shutouts and was named to the All-State Second Team.
SECOND TEAM
Riley Pierce — Bay Reps, Jr.
Lars Millar — Bay Reps, So.
Ethan Coleman — Bay Reps, So.
Garrett Hathaway — Bay Reps, Jr.
Koen Burkholder — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Cam Peters — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Chase Adams — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Luke Vander Roest — Traverse City Central, Fr.
Gavin Graczyk — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Scott Barnhart — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Grant Neuhardt — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Jordan Troxel — Petoskey, Sr.
Avery Timm — Petoskey, Sr.
Noah Bodurka — Petoskey, So.
Fisher Moore — Cadillac, Sr.
Henry Schmittdiel — Cadillac, Jr.
Isaac Hopp — Gaylord, Jr.
Colton Hurst — Gaylord, Sr.
Ty Pichan — Gaylord, Sr.
Ian Busch — Gaylord, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gabe Classens — Bay Reps, Sr.; Jason Kihn — Bay Reps, Jr.; Reece Robertson — Traverse City West, Jr.; Gavin Hysell — Traverse City West, Jr.; Jonah Starr — Traverse City West, So.; Laiken Batcha — Traverse City Central, So.; Tyler Cooper — Traverse City Central, Jr.; Forrest Neff — Petoskey, So.; Tate Wilder — Petoskey, Sr.; Kam Hearld — Cadillac, Sr.; Kaleb McKinley — Cadillac, Jr.; Jackson Hilt — Cadillac, Jr.; Aidan Carr — Gaylord, Sr.; Gage Looker — Gaylord, Jr.
