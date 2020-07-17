TRAVERSE CITY — Grant Holfels already looked the part.
It just took a college coach to realize that.
The Traverse City West soccer defender who played above his years and looked it as well committed to Lawrence Tech this week after a very brief courtship.
"To be honest, I didn't think I was going to play in college," said Holfels, who had enrolled at Northwestern Michigan College solely for academics. "I was kind of at terms with it. I'm grateful for this opportunity."
Then Lawrence Tech had a spot left on its roster for a defender, and started searching early in the week.
LTU head coach Will Dyer recruited former TC Central goalie Josh Lance and frequently attends the Northern Exposure camp in Traverse City each July. Lance went on to play for the Blue Devils for four years and served as the team's goalie coach for two more.
That Traverse City connection led Dyer to contact TC West head coach Matt Griesinger if he knew about any unsigned defenders in the area.
Turn out, he did. One text to Holfels later to confirm that he'd be interested in playing and sending an eight-minute highlight tape to Dyer, and the deal was struck within 24 hours.
Holfels is on his way to Southfield this fall.
"Usually it doesn't work like that," Griesinger said.
Holfels' game came together as a senior. A position switch played a role in that, but so did an offseason of hard work for the long-haired 5-foot-10 defender.
"He had a great senior season," Griesinger said. "That's the unfortunate part of recruiting, is it gets earlier and earlier."
Holfels' junior season saw him play a reserve role off the bench, seeing maybe 10-15 minutes a game at center or outside midfield spots.
West started the 2019 campaign 1-4-1, including a 6-0 loss to top-ranked Okemos at the end of those six games. Griesinger moved Holfels from center midfield to right back at halftime, and saw instant results.
"It was a bad ride home, but it wasn't as bad as it could have been," Griesinger said. "There were glimmers of good soccer (in the second half)."
The move helped transform West's entire season, and the Titans made a run to the Division 1 state championship game. Tony Gallegos, Caleb Kinney and Colin Blackport often provided most of the offensive firepower, but Holfels added a dimension at right back that took many teams off guard.
Include Okemos on that list. TC West beat the Chiefs 1-0 in a regional finals rematch.
"His ability to attack off the right back spot was hard to defend," Griesinger said. "He was maybe the most important part of our attack."
That led to Holfels drawing second-team all-state, first-team all-Big North Conference and a spot on the Record-Eagle's boys soccer Dream Team.
Holfels, who posted a 3.39 GPA at TC West, is undecided on a major. West teammate Jayden Rawlin is also headed to play at the next level at Alma College.
