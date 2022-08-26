TRAVERSE CITY — If there’s an automobile that best describes the Traverse City West football team after its Week One performance, Titans head coach Greg Vaughan said it would be an old pickup truck.
“The quarter panels are rusty. The tires maybe are a little bald at times, but we’re not scared to go take it out on a two-track and see what we can do,” he said.
That’s what TC West did Thursday night against Marquette. Vaughan said after the game that, while he was pleased with the performance, there are still things to work on.
The Titans scored the only touchdown in the low-scoring affair, a 7-0 final in favor of West.
The lone score came in the third quarter off a 75-yard TD strike from quarterback Issac Kelsey to wide receiver Wallace Tupper II after rolling out and finding him.
“So we struggled on offense a little bit, and we needed a big play,” Kelsey said. “I would trust Wallace Tupper with anything. I saw he had a leverage on the corner, and he had it beat, so I just threw it up to him and he did all the work.”
Although the Titans’ offense throughout the game did little, their defense made up for it on every down — especially when it mattered. In the fourth, Kelsey coughed up a costly fumble that put TC West in a must-hold situation.
When the defense was needed, the players on the field came up big. After a 15-yard pass interference penalty, the defense got the game-sealing interception from senior Reece Robinson.
“Coach (Kelly) Smith did an incredible job on defense. They had three first downs,” Vaughan said of Marquette’s offense. “I think for his first game as (defensive coordinator), that’s incredible. He put us in good positions.”
Vaughan wasn’t as kind to himself.
“Idiot head coach calling plays. I did some stupid things out there, and I got to get better too,” he said. I’ll own that.”
The Titans’ defense held Marquette to only 74 yards while forcing three fumbles.
On the offensive side, the Titans controlled the run game, racking up 108 yards on the ground with Kelsey and Robinson leading the way.
Kelsey rushed 103 of those yards, but his night didn’t stop there. He also played defense and special teams.
“I told you, he’s that classic point guard, shortstop, quarterback kid — and he’s a pure athlete,” Vaughan said.
The Titans took a while to get something going all game. Kelsey had moments of splash plays, but the Marquette defense made stops when it counted. Kelsey’s longest run was for 14 yards, but even then the Marquette defense held them in check.
After Kelsey threw an interception on the first drive, West stuck with screen after screen and collected nine first downs. Whenever the Marquette defense forced the Titans to punt, the West defense returned the favor.
Both teams had a pair of blocked punts but no points to show for it.
Anytime Marquette quarterbacks Jaxson Jurmu and Jack Quinnell put the ball in the air, it barely got to the receiver or was overthrown. Kelsey had trouble getting his feet set to the quarterback position, but Vaughan trusted Kelsey in the clutch.
“I just keep telling him that I want the ball in your hands because I trust you, and I know you’re going to try to win some things,” Vaughan said.
The left-hander finished his season-opening start going 5-for-11 for 88 yards. He was sacked once.
Many of the players on the offensive line played on the defensive side as well; but for the Titans, that commitment describes what type of football team they are. A bunch of 30 players who have that grit mentality, according to Vaughan — who claimed that “grit” wasn’t taken from the two-year head coach of the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell.
The Titans hope to build on their momentum at Grand Haven on Sept. 1.
