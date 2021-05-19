Girls Soccer State rankings
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
Division 1
1. Troy Athens
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
4. Rochester Adams
5. Rochester
6. Brownstown Woodhaven
7. Grand Blanc
8. Rockford
9. Hudsonville
10. Lake Orion
11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
12. Walled Lake Central
13. Romeo
14. Livonia Stevenson
15. Portage Central
16. Davison
17. Ann Arbor Skyline
18. Muskegon Mona Shores
19. Salem
20. Traverse City West
Division 2
1. DeWitt
2. Richland Gull Lake
3. Spring Lake
4. Bloomfield Hills Marian
5. Haslett
6. Marshall
7. Byron Center
8. Linden
9. New Boston Huron
10. Ludington
11. South Lyon East
12. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
13. Plainwell
14. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
15. Trenton
16. Dearborn Divine Child
17. Zeeland East
18. Riverview
19. Parma Western
20. Mason
Division 3
1. Detroit Country Day
2. Hudsonville Unity
3. Pontiac Notre Dame
4. Lansing Catholic
5. Cheboygan
6. Elk Rapids
7. Boyne City
8. Freeland
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Big Rapids
11. Grosse Ile
12. Flint Powers Catholic
13. Williamston
14. Clawson
15. Warren Regina
16. Ovid-Elsie
17. Essexville Garber
18. Birch Run
19. Grand Rapids South Christian
20. Algonac
Division 4
1. Grandville Calvin Christian
2. Plymouth Christian
3. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
4. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
5. Laingsburg
6. Manchester
7. Lansing Christian
8. North Muskegon
9. Kalamazoo Christian
10. Clarkston Everest
11. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic
12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian
14. Allen Park Cabrini
15. Bad Axe
16. Saginaw Nouvel
17. Clinton
18. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
19. Saugatuck
20. Jackson Lumen Christi