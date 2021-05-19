Soccer8 JUMP

Traverse City West’s Ally Jo McKenna (20) heads the ball away from two Traverse City Central players in Thursday’s soccer game.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

Girls Soccer State rankings

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association

Division 1

1. Troy Athens

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

4. Rochester Adams

5. Rochester

6. Brownstown Woodhaven

7. Grand Blanc

8. Rockford

9. Hudsonville

10. Lake Orion

11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

12. Walled Lake Central

13. Romeo

14. Livonia Stevenson

15. Portage Central

16. Davison

17. Ann Arbor Skyline

18. Muskegon Mona Shores

19. Salem

20. Traverse City West

Division 2

1. DeWitt

2. Richland Gull Lake

3. Spring Lake

4. Bloomfield Hills Marian

5. Haslett

6. Marshall

7. Byron Center

8. Linden

9. New Boston Huron

10. Ludington

11. South Lyon East

12. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

13. Plainwell

14. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

15. Trenton

16. Dearborn Divine Child

17. Zeeland East

18. Riverview

19. Parma Western

20. Mason

Division 3

1. Detroit Country Day

2. Hudsonville Unity

3. Pontiac Notre Dame

4. Lansing Catholic

5. Cheboygan

6. Elk Rapids

7. Boyne City

8. Freeland

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. Big Rapids

11. Grosse Ile

12. Flint Powers Catholic

13. Williamston

14. Clawson

15. Warren Regina

16. Ovid-Elsie

17. Essexville Garber

18. Birch Run

19. Grand Rapids South Christian

20. Algonac

Division 4

1. Grandville Calvin Christian

2. Plymouth Christian

3. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

4. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

5. Laingsburg

6. Manchester

7. Lansing Christian

8. North Muskegon

9. Kalamazoo Christian

10. Clarkston Everest

11. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic

12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian

14. Allen Park Cabrini

15. Bad Axe

16. Saginaw Nouvel

17. Clinton

18. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

19. Saugatuck

20. Jackson Lumen Christi

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you