ALPENA — The Traverse City West Titans took no time rebounding from a big Week One loss by trouncing Big North Conference foe Alpena 49-0 Saturday.
The Titans piled all 49 points on the Wildcats in the first three quarters and kept the Wildcats off the board for the second straight week. Cadillac defeated Alpena 27-0 in Week One.
“I think our guys came out and showed they got better from Week One to Week Two,” Titans head coach Greg Vaughan said. “Mentally our kids were in a different spot for this game than the first game. Our kids went are hard as they possibly could on every single play.”
Vaughan said he made a point of getting the ball into Paddy O’Connor’s hands early on and it paid off in the long run, and with a long run. O’Connor busted off a 79-yard touchdown run from the wildcat to open the scoring Saturday. Two minutes later senior Christian Boivin nearly matched O’Connor’s big play with a 53-yard touchdown run of his own. Mason Morrison and Will Gaston hooked up for each of the two point conversions in the first quarter to make it 16-0.
“We were getting the ball into Paddy O’Connor’s hands,” Vaughan said. “He is a dynamic player and we wanted to get it to him through the air and the ground.”
O’Connor returned to the endzone in the second quarter on a 28-yard pass from junior Brandon Konchek to make it 23-0. A safety by the Titans defense led to a 32-yard field goal from Finn Durban before Boivin added one more score on the ground to give TC West a 35-0 halftime lead.
The Titans rushed the ball 33 times with O’Connor leading the way with 126 yards followed closely by Boivin with 122. Konchek put in a score on the ground in the third quarter to add to four other Titans who totaled 336 yards and four scores on the ground.
”We got to a point where we weren’t going to throw it all over with the lead,” Vaughan said.
Although the Titans passed significantly less than Week One against TC Central, Konchek did hook up with Mel Frechette in the third to close the scoring and total two scores and 64 yards through the air.
Micheal Schermerhorn had a sack and three tackles on defense with Matthew Zoutenda making two sacks of his own.
The Titans (1-1, 1-1 BNC) host Petoskey Friday at Thirlby.
