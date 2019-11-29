TRAVERSE CITY — Josh Reece scored the game-winner late in overtime to give Traverse City West a 2-1 victory over Farmington United.
Luke Brady and Michael Schermerhorn assisted on the goal, which came via a scramble out front on a power play.
“We had a few too many penalties,” Titans head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “But it was a good win.”
West killed off three third-period penalties and another in overtime before Farmington gave the Titans a power play with 1:27 remaining that Reece capitalized on.
Schermerhorn gave West a 1-0 first-period lead off a Tyler Esman assist, and Farmington evened it back up in the second. Mason West made 13 saves for the win, while the Titans outshot United 36-14.
Farmington stays in Traverse City to play TC Central at Centre Ice Arena at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The weekend was supposed to be a four-team tournament, but Warren DeLaSalle backed out as the last minute. Northville, which West topped last weekend, will replace the Pilots in next year’s holiday tournament.
TC West (2-0) travels Wednesday to Gaylord to open up Big North Conference play.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 8
Monroe St. Mary 5
The Bay Reps reeled off five second-period goals as both teams scorched the nets in that stanza during the Reps’ 8-5 victory over Monroe St. Mary in the opening round of Big Rapids’ tournament at Ewigleben Arena.
The eight-goal second saw Will Fournier, Drew Hardy, Andrew Bankey, Cam Newman and Kaleb Miller notch Reps goals. Quentin Derwin struck once in the first and Miller and Aaron Ackerson tacked on third-period strikes. Seven of the Reps’ eight goals came at even strength. Mackenzie Barnard stopped 11 shots.
for the win.
Reps assists went to Fournier (three), Cam Altonen, Gabe Classens, Garrison Waugh, Miller, Ben Polomsky and Derwin.
The Reps (2-0) play Wyandotte Roosevelt in Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship game.
