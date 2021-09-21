STATE RANKINGS
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (11-0-0)
2. Berkley (12-0-1)
3. Troy Athens (7-0-2)
4. Northville (6-0-3)
5. Okemos (9-0-2)
6. Clarkston (6-1-1)
7. Troy (9-0-1)
8. Royal Oak (6-2-1)
9. Grosse Pointe South (8-1-0)
10. East Kentwood (9-1-1)
11. Macomb Dakota (6-1-0)
12. Novi (4-1-1)
13. Portage Central (6-1-1)
14. Traverse City West (5-2-2)
15. Birmingham Groves (6-2-2)
DIVISION 2
1. Richland Gull Lake (12-0-0)
2. Holland (9-1-2)
3. St. Joseph (8-0-2)
4. Fruitport (7-0-1)
5. Fenton (8-0-1)
6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (6-0-2)
7. Grand Rapids Christian (7-3-1)
8. Petoskey (8-2-2)
9. Marshall (9-2-1)
10. Ludington (7-1-0)
11. Plainwell (4-1-4)
12. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (9-2-2)
13. Spring Lake (6-2-2)
14. Clio (9-1-0)
15. Vicksburg (10-2-1)
DIVISION 3
1. Holland Christian (6-1-2)
2. Grosse Ile (8-0-1)
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-2-2)
4. Imlay City (11-3-1)
5. Grand Rapids South Christian (7-0-3)
6. Elk Rapids (7-3-3)
7. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (6-2-3)
8. Williamston (6-4-1)
9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-3-3)
10. Frankenmuth (10-2-3)
11. Detroit Country Day (8-4-0)
12. Boyne City (7-5-2)
13. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (4-4-4)
14. Pontiac Notre Dame (7-5-3)
15. Wyoming Lee (7-1-0)
DIVISION 4
1. Grandville Calvin Christian (9-1-1)
2. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (9-2-0)
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (9-1-0)
4. Hartford (11-1-0)
5. Hillsdale Academy (7-3-0)
6. Wyoming Potters House Chrisitan (6-3-1)
7. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-1-3)
8. Lansing Christian (7-1-0)
9. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (9-1-0)
10. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (6-0-4)
11. North Muskegon (5-6-1)
12. Grass Lake (7-2-2)
13. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-3-2)
14. Bad Axe (6-2-1)
15. Midland Calvary Baptist (5-2-1)