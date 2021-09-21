tcr-091721-tcw-soccer-at-tcc

Traverse City West’s Ian Robertson and Traverse City Central’s Hayden Hansen in action at the Trojans Athletic Complex in Traverse City on Thursday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

STATE RANKINGS

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (11-0-0)

2. Berkley (12-0-1)

3. Troy Athens (7-0-2)

4. Northville (6-0-3)

5. Okemos (9-0-2)

6. Clarkston (6-1-1)

7. Troy (9-0-1)

8. Royal Oak (6-2-1)

9. Grosse Pointe South (8-1-0)

10. East Kentwood (9-1-1)

11. Macomb Dakota (6-1-0)

12. Novi (4-1-1)

13. Portage Central (6-1-1)

14. Traverse City West (5-2-2)

15. Birmingham Groves (6-2-2)

DIVISION 2

1. Richland Gull Lake (12-0-0)

2. Holland (9-1-2)

3. St. Joseph (8-0-2)

4. Fruitport (7-0-1)

5. Fenton (8-0-1)

6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (6-0-2)

7. Grand Rapids Christian (7-3-1)

8. Petoskey (8-2-2)

9. Marshall (9-2-1)

10. Ludington (7-1-0)

11. Plainwell (4-1-4)

12. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (9-2-2)

13. Spring Lake (6-2-2)

14. Clio (9-1-0)

15. Vicksburg (10-2-1)

DIVISION 3

1. Holland Christian (6-1-2)

2. Grosse Ile (8-0-1)

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-2-2)

4. Imlay City (11-3-1)

5. Grand Rapids South Christian (7-0-3)

6. Elk Rapids (7-3-3)

7. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (6-2-3)

8. Williamston (6-4-1)

9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-3-3)

10. Frankenmuth (10-2-3)

11. Detroit Country Day (8-4-0)

12. Boyne City (7-5-2)

13. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (4-4-4)

14. Pontiac Notre Dame (7-5-3)

15. Wyoming Lee (7-1-0)

DIVISION 4

1. Grandville Calvin Christian (9-1-1)

2. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (9-2-0)

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (9-1-0)

4. Hartford (11-1-0)

5. Hillsdale Academy (7-3-0)

6. Wyoming Potters House Chrisitan (6-3-1)

7. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-1-3)

8. Lansing Christian (7-1-0)

9. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (9-1-0)

10. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (6-0-4)

11. North Muskegon (5-6-1)

12. Grass Lake (7-2-2)

13. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-3-2)

14. Bad Axe (6-2-1)

15. Midland Calvary Baptist (5-2-1)

